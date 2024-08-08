Nicola Tuthill stars on the Olympic stage

Her best throw of her three was a monstrous 69.90m, and just one metre and 16 centimetres outside the top 12 who advanced to Tuesday’s Olympic final.

The Kilbrittain woman (20), the youngest competitor in the women’s hammer in Paris, finished a superb 16th out of 32 athletes in the Stade de France on Sunday morning.

THRILLED to perform so well in her first Olympic Games, Nicola Tuthill’s ongoing quest for ‘something more’ is an insight into the mindset of this trailblazing hammer thrower.

Nicola’s top throw was also just outside her personal best of 70.32m set in late May, and she has come within centimetres of breaking the 70m barrier on numerous occasions since, including on her Olympic debut.

Since her PB, Nicola has thrown 69.90 twice (Olympics and Cork City Sports), 69.85 (European Athletics Championships), 69.76, 69.33 and 69.09 so her consistency suggests it’s only a matter of time before she smashes over 70 metres again.

‘I am happy,’ Nicola beamed after her Olympic debut, ‘I am always looking for that 70, and I have been at 69.90 twice now in my last two competitions, so I’m dying to break it. I am not massively far off it. Seventy-one (metres) would have made a final so I would have had to PB. To be able to bring out the 69, I’m delighted.’

The UCD AC athlete, who began close to home with Bandon Athletic Club, has been one of stories of the year – the three-time Irish senior women’s hammer champion qualified for the final of the women’s hammer at the Europeans and finished ninth overall, and has now secured a top-16 place at the Olympics. Only one Irish woman ever – record holder Eileen O’Keeffe with 73.21m – has thrown further than Nicola.

‘I have had such a good year, I’ve made two senior championships … I made the Olympics, which is pretty cool! It’s been such a good year so keep building hopefully,’ Nicola explained.

‘I will hopefully push out towards that 70 again. I was dying to break it and was hoping today would be the day. To be 16th, I was a bit off the final, but not massively far off. I am always looking for something more, but I’m happy.’

Faced with three throws in her qualification group on Sunday morning, Nicola remained calm and composed after her first effort hit the netting, but she responded with 68.87m in her second throw before pulling out the 69.90 in her third and final effort.

‘I am only 20, the youngest in the field, so to be here is amazing. The first throw didn’t go my way so I was a little bit stressed, like “oh my god, I have to get one out now!”. To then pull out a 68 and then a 69, I’m so happy,’ Nicola added, and given her own determination and high standards, the only way up is up for this rising star who looked at home on the biggest stage of all. ‘It’s amazing, the stadium is so full, it’s just so loud,’ she smiled, and Nicola’s here to stay – the feeling is she’s just getting started.