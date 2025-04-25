Cork U23s win Munster title, minors and U16s into finals

CORK have qualified for All-Ireland camogie minor and U16 finals while the county’s U23s are celebrating a Munster final success.

The Castle Road grounds hosted Saturday’s U16A All-Ireland Championship semi-final between Cork and Kilkenny. There was Carbery camogie interest in this high-profile encounter with Ballinascarthy’s Amber Bishop named at midfield, Barryroe’s Cliona Harte starting at centre forward and Kilbree’s Leah McCarthy also involved.

Kilkenny were 1-1 to 0-0 ahead before the hosts got to grips with the occasion. A Léa Meollouin goal helped Cork build a narrow 1-5 to 1-4 interval lead. The teams were tied 1-9 apiece heading into the closing stages. That’s when Cork dug deep to add two points and hold off a late Kilkenny surge before emerging 1-11 to 1-9 winners.

Cork’s reward is an U16A All-Ireland Championship final meeting with Galway on May 3rd or 4th after the Connacht side overcame Tipperary 2-9 to 0-7 in the other semi-final.

***

The Cork minors travel to UPMC Nowlan Park for an All-Ireland final showdown with hosts Kilkenny on Saturday.

Mossy O’Sullivan’s young panel defeated the Cats in the round-robin section of the championship before overcoming Dublin and drawing with Tipperary. That set up a semi-final clash with reigning champions Tipperary at Castle Road last weekend. A superb performance highlighted by Tara Goulding and Jess Murphy goals as well as five Rachel Murphy points secured a 2-13 to 1-10 win.

On the opposite side of the draw, Kilkenny overpowered Limerick 4-14 to 0-8 and will prove formidable opposition in this weekend’s decider. The 2025 Cork minors include Enniskeane’s Meabh O’Brien, Valley Rovers’ Shona Cronin and Kinsale’s Catherine Murphy.

***

The Cork U23 squad rounded off a positive Easter weekend with victory over Tipperary in the Munster Camogie U23 Championship decider at Kilmallock in Limerick on Monday.

Following a ruling passed at Congress, in 2025 counties with second teams could no longer take part in the All-Ireland camogie intermediate or junior championships.

That meant Cork would have to enter a new U23 grade instead of competing at intermediate level.

Newcestown’s Claire Kingston began at corner back against Tipp with Enniskeane’s Daire O’Brien lining out at centre back. Ballinascarthy’s Millie Condon was picked as one of Cork’s two midfielders. Clonakilty’s Amy McCarthy was introduced in the second half.

A confident Cork built a 0-8 to 0-4 interval lead courtesy of Claudia Keane, Amy Sheppard and Avril Cashman scores. An Amy Sheppard goal pushed Cork 1-8 to 0-5 clear six minutes into the second period. Tipperary responded positively however, picking off scores to level matters, 1-10 to 0-13, with six minutes to go. Amy Sheppard scored again but a late Tipperary equaliser took the Munster U23 decider to extra-time.

Daire O’Brien, Ella Wigginton Barrett and Amy Sheppard efforts handed Cork a three-point lead at the final turnover. Holding Tipp scoreless throughout the two additional periods, a brace of Cork goals from Eirinn Curtin and Claudia Keane cemented the Rebels’ 3-15 to 0-14 Munster U23 camogie final triumph.