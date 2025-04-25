Cork minors maintain perfect record as Kerry rematch looms in Munster final

CORK minors maintained their perfect Munster LGFA championship record on a weekend the county’s U16 teams lost provincial finals.

The Cork minors had already secured their Munster final berth irrespective of the outcome of the clash away to Kerry. Glenflesk played host to a high-scoring encounter in which the Rebels emerged with a fifth consecutive minor championship victory.

An impressive Cork led 2-8 to 0-5 at the interval before adding two further goals after the short whistle to run out merited 4-12 to 2-9 winners. Laura Walsh (1-3), Saoirse Cunningham, Sarah O’Connor, Catherine Murphy (1-0 each), Aoibhe Sheehan, Kate Carey (0-2 each), Autumn Deveraux, Ava McAuliffe, Caoimhe Horgan, Eabha Nagle and Maisie O’Callaghan (0-1 each) were on target for Cork.

Five round-robin championship victories out of five means Kieran O’Shea’s panel head into this year’s provincial minor decider in decent shape. Despite the loss, Kerry’s greater scoring difference (+27) saw the Kingdom edge out Tipperary (+15) who finished in joint-second place on nine points.

***

There was heartbreak for the Cork U16As who lost a marvellous Munster LGFA championship final to Kerry in Mallow on Sunday.

Kenneth Burns’ Cork team headed into the decider off the back of five consecutive victories and enjoyed the brighter start, leading 2-6 to 0-2 at the interval. Unsurprisingly, the Kingdom fought back and forced extra-time at the end of a 2-10 to 2-10 draw. In additional time, it was Kerry who held their nerve to win 2-14 to 2-13 despite a heroic Cork effort.

Róisín Ní Liathain top scored for the Rebels with 2-5 on a day Carla O’Regan (0-5), Caoimhe Foley and Sorcha O’Rourke also contributed.

West Cork LGFA representatives Áine Kearney, Anna Kelleher, Hannah Deasy (all Kinsale), Amy McCarthy (Castlehaven), Caoimhe Foley, Katie Crowley (both Courcey Rovers), Carla O’Regan (Ilen Rovers) and Muireann O’Shea (Tadhg MacCárthaigh) have represented their region with distinction this year.

***

The Cork U16Bs were in Munster LGFA Sharon O’Keeffe tournament final action against Tipperary on Friday night in Mallow.

Despite a gallant effort, Cork lost out to a late Lexie Ferris goal that secured the Premier county’s four-point victory. Ella O’Sullivan (1-5), Nessa McCormack (1-0), Blaithin Cunniffe, Faye Hanratty (1-0 each), Emma Walsh, Isabelle O’Callaghan and Amelia Sheehan (0-1 each) were all on target for Cork.

West Cork LGFA’s Emma Burchill (Castlehaven), Gemma O’Sullivan (Rosscarbery), Kate O’Mahony (Bandon) and Aine Collins (Clann na nGael) enjoyed excellent campaigns in the Cork jersey during 2025.