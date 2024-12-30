Nice to meet ewe: sheep makes hospital visits

THE residents of Kinsale Community Hospital received a special visitor on Monday, when Shauna the sheep paid them a visit.

Her owner, Lilian Gash from Robert’s Cove, who works in the hospital part-time, has been bringing Shauna to the hospital to meet the residents since Shauna was a little lamb.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Lilian, who also runs a boarding cattery, said she began to realise while working in the hospital about the importance of animals for residents.

‘I started bringing in Shauna as a lamb and got the residents to feed her through a bottle. She has been coming in here now for the past nine years,’ said Lilian.

‘I love bringing in the lambs too, and the residents love the feel of them. I don’t charge for this – there’s no price to pay for the smile and satisfaction that Shauna brings to these people.’

Ahead of her Christmas visit to the hospital, Shauna got showered and all dressed up for the festive season, complete with antlers.

‘I have a wheelchair accessible car and I have a ramp and Shauna hops into the back of it. She travels in this too when I bring her to the animal blessing ceremonies in Carrigaline. She loves it.’ Lilian made sure that Shauna got to meet all the residents who love being with animals during Monday’s visit.

‘They all know Shauna and there is one woman who had been asking me all week about Shauna, so today is a special day for her,’ said Shauna, before heading off for Kinsale.

Following her hospital visit, Lilian then took Shauna to Riverview Vets to meet the team there who were eagerly awaiting her arrival.

‘I have about 50 sheep, but Shauna was the one who stood out. You could bring her anywhere. In the New Year I’ll be bringing her to Carrigaline Day Care Centre too.’