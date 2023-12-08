Niall O’Callaghan stunner fires Castletown Celtic six clear in the WCL Championship

CASTLETOWN CELTIC - 2

KILGOBAN CELTIC - 0

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

AARON Draper and Niall O’Callaghan strikes earned West Cork League Championship leaders Castletown Celtic victory over Kilgoban Celtic under floodlights in Castletownkenneigh on Monday evening.

The hosts were three points clear of the chasing pack at the summit of the Championship ahead of kick-off. Kilgoban sat in joint-second alongside Aultagh Celtic, but with a game in hand on the division’s pacesetters. So the visitors knew victory would elevate the Kealkill club into a share of the division’s lead.

Amid freezing conditions, both teams looked to attack at the earliest opportunity which made for a brisk opening quarter.

Kilgoban dominated possession, utilising Ben O’Sullivan and Jakub Ratajczak’s pace, but failed to adequately test Oisin O’Leary. It was the hosts who created the first chance of the evening with Matthew Draper heading over from 12 yards.

Kilgoban failed to heed that warning and fell behind after ten minutes. A superb move that emanated on the left wing ended with Rory O’Sullivan’s low centre being side-footed home by Aaron Draper.

The cushion of that early 1-0 lead saw Castletown stay on the front foot thanks to Barry O’Mahony and Jack O’Callaghan’s midfield promptings.

Creditably, a young Kilgoban side didn’t panic. Playing patiently out from the back, the visitor’s Eoin Bowden, and Matthew Barry began to make their presence felt.

Their team-mate Ben O’Sullivan was a threat whenever in possession and twice warmed Oisin O’Leary’s gloves from distance.

Sitting deep and counter-attacking whenever an opportunity arose, Castletown responded with Niall O’Halloran and Jack O’Callaghan stretching their opposing back four. Yet for all Castletown and Kilgoban’s efforts, the score in a free-flowing encounter remained unchanged at the 30-minute mark.

The chances kept coming as Kilgoban’s Jakub Ratajczak walloped a deflected effort inches over. Sean Crowley and Aaron Draper each spurned opportunities before Ben Clancy gathered a long-range Crowley attempt to end the half.

Clancy was back in action once again minutes after the resumption, twice denying Castletown from distance. Unable to add to their lead, the home team was forced back for a time with Calvin Cronin bringing the best out of Oisin O’Leary from a narrow angle.

The next goal would prove crucial and it was Castletown Celtic who netted it just past the hour mark.

The ball sat up kindly for Niall O’Callaghan, 25 yards from goal, and Castletown’s midfielder didn’t hesitate – he thundered a stunning first-time shot that arrowed into the roof of the net to double his side’s advantage.

Shane Corcoran sprung Kilgoban’s offside trap shortly after but could only watch as his chipped effort cleared Ben Clancy and drifted past the target by inches.

Dominant throughout the closing stages, Castletown were fortunate not to concede a late goal when Barry O’Driscoll turned and curled a deflected shot narrowly past a post. Defending resolutely right up to the final whistle, Castletown Celtic emerged deserving winners and stretched their lead at the top of the Championship table.

Castletown Celtic: Oisin O’Leary, Gearoid O’Donovan, Matthew Draper, Tiernan O’Driscoll, Rory O’Sullivan, Shane Corcoran, Barry O’Mahony, Aaron Draper, Jack O’Callaghan (captain), Niall O’Halloran, Sean Crowley.

Subs: Gary Deane, Eoin O’Reilly, Joshua Barry, David Curtin, Stephen Moore, Michael O’Callaghan.

Kilgoban Celtic: Ben Clancy, Chris Cronin, Callum McElhinney, Alex Young, Alex Cronin, Eoin Bowden, Kevin Casey, Matthew Barry, Ben O’Sullivan, Jakub Ratajczak, Calvin Cronin (captain).

Subs: Barry O’Driscoll, Peter Ozubko, Michael O’Shea, Luke Salter-Townshend, Muiris Buttimer.

Referee: Sean Doyle.