Newcestown’s hurling heroes heading back to the big time

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

THEIR acknowledged will-to-win was certainly a factor, but there was no shortage of quality either in Newcestown’s performance as they bettered Blarney in a pulsating county senior A hurling championship final replay in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It brought them three goals in the first half, all finished with style and conviction by Edmund Kenneally, Colm Dinneen and Richard O’Sullivan in turn.

Elated manager Charlie Wilson felt that, just as much as the goals they got were crucial, it was equally important not to concede one in the second half.

‘Our message to the lads at half time was not to concede too much space near goal, and, in fairness, we were very tight at the back when Blarney came at us. People always talk about our work-rate, not so much about our hurling, but I thought our hurling shone through big-time today and we deserved to win it,’ he said.

While the foundations for Newcestown’s victory were largely laid in the first half, they didn’t exactly hit the ground running, falling 0-5 to 0-2 behind inside seven minutes.

Points from a Jack Meade sideline and Richard O’Sullivan helped to steady the ship before Edmund Kenneally’s clinical strike on a Colm Dinneen pass rattled the Blarney net in the tenth minute.

Ahead for the first time, Newcestown quickly consolidated their advantage, courtesy of a goal from Colm Dinneen, who completed a purple-patch with a point that made it 2-5 to 0-5.

They went seven up, 2-7 to 0-6, after Edmund Kenneally, fed by Niall Kelly, was on target. Their prospects really took on a rosy hue when Richard O’Sullivan bagged their third goal, to which David Buckley added a point in the 24th minute.

Now 3-9 to 0-10 in arrears, Blarney had a hill to climb.

Not surprisingly, they knuckled down to the task, stringing a four-point sequence together before Newcestown’s David Buckley did well to win a free, allowing Edmund Kenneally to complete the scoring in a first half that throbbed with excitement from the outset.

Turning over 3-10 to 0-14 ahead, Kenneally stretched Newcestown’s advantage from a free on the resumption after industrious midfielder Tadgh Twomey had disrupted a promising Blarney attack.

It was notable that Blarney’s Cork star Mark Coleman had struggled to get into the game in the first half, prompting his switch from centre-forward to wing-back, a decision that threatened to yield significant results. He was much more involved in the second half, not least when surging forward to present full-forward Pádraig Power with a goal chance in the 39th minute.

Power’s shot was deflected out for a 65, converted by Shane Barrett, but it’s testimony to the resistance of the Newcestown rearguard as a unit that ultra-assured goalkeeper Cathal Wilson was never seriously tested over the hour.

Still, it seemed as if Blarney might be ready to snatch the initiative after points from Padraig Power and Coleman made it 3-13 to 0-19 at the three-quarter mark.

A couple of wasted chances by Sean O’Donovan and Colm Dinneen and a fine save by Blarney custodian Conor Murphy from Edmund Kenneally served to fuel the notion it might not be Newcestown’s day.

After impressive full-forward Pádraig Power reduced Newcestown’s lead to two points in the 50th minute, however, Blarney were unable to derail the Carbery men’s quest for glory in a gripping conclusion.

Aided by points from an Edmund Kenneally free, stalwart wing-back Eoghan Collins and Kenneally from another free, won by Tadgh Twomey, Newcestown remained two to the good as the contest entered stoppage time.

Shane Barrett pulled a point back for Blarney from a free before substitute Ciaran O’Donovan posted the insurance score for Newcestown in the dying seconds.

O’Donovan had been placed by another sub Seamus O’Sullivan, reflecting the quality of Newcestown’s reserve strength on a day when Richard O’Sullivan, Edmund Kenneally, Eoghan Collins, Luke Meade and Tadgh Twomey contributed most generously to a vibrant team performance.

Scorers - Newcestown: E Kenneally 1-6 (4f); R O’Sullivan 1-4; C Dinneen 1-1; E Collins 0-2; S O’Donovan, J Meade (sideline), D Buckley, C O’Donovan 0-1 each. Blarney: S Barrett 0-9 (4f, 1 65); P Power 0-4; S Mulcahy, J O’Keeffe 0-2 each; M Coleman 0-2 (1f); C Dunlea, C Hegarty, C Barrett, C McCarthy, E Kirby 0-1 each.

Newcestown: C Wilson; M McSweeney, G O’Donovan, L Meade; C O’Neill, J Kelleher, E Collins; T Twomey, N Kelly; S O’Donovan, C Dinneen, D Buckley; E Kenneally, R O’Sullivan, J Meade. Subs: T Horgan for Kelly (47), S O’Sullivan for Dinneen (53), F Keane for Kelleher, (62), C O’Donovan for O’Sullivan (61).

Blarney: C Murphy; S Crowley, P O’Leary, D Murphy; J O’Keeffe, P Crowley, C Power; C Hegarty, O Hegarty; S Mulcahy, M Coleman, S Barrett; C Dunlea, P Power, C Barrett. Subs: C McCarthy for C Power (ht), E Kirby for Dunlea (36).

Referee: C McAllister (Aghada).