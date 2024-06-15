Newcestown still in the hunt for league final spot

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

STEADY Eddie Kenneally held his nerve, converting a last-minute penalty to give Newcestown a 3-3 to 1-8 victory over Éire Óg in the McCarthy Insurance Football League Division 1.

The Carbery side were behind at the break 1-4 to 1-2, but they battled back to allow Keneally to win it at the death. Scorers for Newcestown were Niall Kelly with 1-2 (1f), Eddie Kenneally 1-1 (1-0 pen) and Olan Walsh also goaled 1-0. It’s their fifth win of the campaign and gives them an outside chance of reaching a league final. Their last game sees them travel to Cill na Martra on Saturday, June 22nd.

A 1-12 to 2-2 loss to league leaders Nemo Rangers means that Carbery Rangers will need a result in their final game of the league campaign against Carrigaline on June 23rd, if they are to avoid relegation to Division 2. See main report for more.

Castlehaven rallied late to secure a draw with Carrigaline, 1-14 to 3-8. The Haven were 3-8 to 0-12 down with 57 minutes gone. A late Mark Collins goal helped move them within touching distance, and Dave Whelton kicked the equaliser in stoppage time. The win leaves them in fifth position. Their final game is against Éire Óg on June 23rd.

***

It’s eight wins from eight in Division 2 for already-promoted Clonakilty as they narrowly defeated O’Donovan Rossa by 0-12 to 0-11 to keep their 100 percent record intact. Clon’s next league fixture is against Valley Rovers on Tuesday, June 25th, but they’ll have one eye on their league final against St Michaels. O’Donovan Rossa finished up the league in seventh position.

A bright first half from Valley Rovers allowed them to cruise to a 2-11 to 1-6 win over winless Clyda Rovers. The Innishannon men led 1-8 to 1-0 at the break and eased to their fifth win of the year. Also, Dohenys ended their league campaign with a 1-12 to 1-7 loss to Knocknagree. The Dunmanway men currently occupy fifth position.

***

No luck for the three Carbery sides in action in Division 4 last weekend, as Bantry Blues, Bandon, and Ilen Rovers all lost. Ilen’s 4-12 to 1-11 loss against Naomh Abán sees them relegated to Division 5 with a game to go, which will be against Glanworth on June 23rd. Bandon lost out to Uibh Laoire 2-11 to 0-11; the town side are in sixth position with their final game against Glanmire. Finally, in Division 4, Bantry Blues were defeated by Aghabullogue, 5-11 to 2-9. The Blues lie in eighth position and play Naomh Abán in their final game of the league.

***

In Division 5, a big 3-16 to 1-5 win for Adrigole over Ballydesmond has the Beara men in second position and within touching distance of promotion. Jason Harrington, Seanie O’Sullivan, and Gerard O’Shea all raised green flags for Adrigole. Their final game will be an away trip to play Kinsale on Saturday, June 22nd. With Buttevant already promoted, the second promotion spot lies between Adrigole and Kilmurry.

***

Gabriel Rangers’ unbeaten run in Division 6 came to a halt after they were beaten 1-9 to 1-8 by Cobh. The Carbery side still sit on top of the table and are guaranteed promotion and a place in the league final. Before the final, they must face bottom-of-the-table St Michael’s.

In Division 7, St James’ were defeated by Cullen 2-10 to 0-6. The Ardfield men are placed in sixth position with neighbours Argideen Rangers in fourth. It's a trip away St Finbarr’s next up for St James' with Argideen Rangers travelling to Castlemagner, with both games fixed for June 23rd.