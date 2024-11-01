Newcestown overcome Gael force storm

Newcestown: 1-10

BY JOHN MURPHY

THEY don’t come much closer than this! The clock had ticked over into the 60th minute of this exciting Clona Milk Under21 A Hurling Championship final at a foggy and damp Ballinascarthy on Sunday last and with the sides deadlocked at 1-9 to 1-9, the odds-on extra-time had shortened considerably.

However, it is never over until the fat lady sings and while she took a while to burst into melodious rapture, there was one remaining act to be played out in this enthralling encounter. Another Newcestown raid had been repelled by the tenacity of the Gaels defence with fullback Seán O’Riordan, pivot Seán Henchion, and Daniel Moloney performing heroics, but the breaking ball fell kindly to Darragh McSweeney who bisected the uprights to nail a dramatic injury-time winner. The

sea of heartbreak for gallant Ibane, delirious delight for Newcestown, such are the vagaries of sport when a draw would certainly have not flattered Ibane Gaels.

But to the winners go the plaudits of victory and Newcestown possessing a neat mix of youth and seasoned operators with a number of their players having senior experience including Richard O’Sullivan, centre-back Joe Kenneally, and full-forward Ciarán O’Donovan, together with goal-scorer Fiachra O’Donnchadha, the aforementioned quartet being some of their marquee performers.

Ibane Gaels relied heavily on the silken hurling skills of the brilliant Luke Murphy who accounted for most of their scores but on occasions he lacked support up front, even if Seán Walsh, Tomás O’Buachalla, Olan O’Donovan and captain Charlie Dineen grafted hard in the Gaels cause. In an overall context with both sides missing a plethora of scoring opportunities in the difficult conditions, Newcestown could consider themselves a trifle lucky to pull this one off amidst intense Ibane pressure in the dramatic last few minutes.

A low scoring opening quarter with both sides testing the waters saw Humphrey Canty, who was a huge loss to Newcestown in the middle of the park when departing with an injury early on, split the posts. Undaunted, Gaels hit back and who else but the irrepressible Luke Murphy to fashion a delightful equaliser. With both forward sextets shooting some bad wides a fine solo dash by Seán Walsh brought a deserved reward, Ibane hit the front.

The continuing influence of Richard O’Sullivan was illustrated when after being fouled he swept over the resultant free. Despite being against the breeze Newcestown went into attacking mode as after Ibane shot-stopper Diarmuid McCarthy foiled Richard O’Sullivan, following up Fiachra O’Donnchadha crashed the ball to the net. A boost to Newcestown’s fortunes, but Ibane were still in the driving seat and after Luke Murphy had converted a free, it took a dramatic save by Newcestown keeper Ronan McSweeney to thwart a blockbuster from the now rampant Murphy. A delightful Ciarán O’Donovan point, two Luke Murphy frees and a Richard O’Sullivan point punctuated the play to the interval, 1-4 to 0-5, Newcestown ahead.

Gaels rang the half-time changes with James Crowley and Ronan Coakley introduced, both going on to perform admirably. Barely a minute had elapsed when it was Gaels turn to celebrate. A teasing ball by Gavin Sweetman dropped into a crowded goalmouth and while Ronan McSweeney dealt with the original effort, the lurking Murphy billowed the net from an acute angle. When he followed up with a pointed free, 1-6 to 1-4, the portents looked positive for Ibane.

But Ciarán O’Donovan cut the margin to the minimum at the end of the third quarter. Then followed intense Newcestown pressure and three crucial scores by Richard O’Sullivan(f), Niall Kelly and O’Donovan again, 1-8 to 1-6. Two points frees by Luke Murphy with a white flag sandwiched in left it 1-9 to 1-8. When Tomás O’Buachalla found the range from an acute angle, extra-time looked a certainty until Darragh McSweeney proved the hero.

It was a labour of love for Aidan O’Rourke, chairman, Carbery Board as he presented the cup to a delighted Eoin Calnan, captain of Newcestown. Micheál McSweeney, manager of Newcestown admitted they had pulled this one out of a raging

red-hot Ibane fire, but praised his charges, some of whom had played a county minor game the previous day.

‘Our work ethic, resilience and tenacity were very evident out there today. We had a few players with senior experience and they blended in well and that proved crucial in what was a tight match. Some of these lads were out yesterday with a county minor game the likes of Paul Kelly and Humphrey Canty who were very good,’ the Newcestown boss stressed. ‘We now go on to a county but we do not know our opponents as yet. All the lads put their shoulders to the wheel, it was an overall positive performance that saw us through, we are delighted to get the win in tough conditions.’

Scorers for Newcestown: Ciarán O’Donovan, Richard O’Sullivan(frees) 0-3 each, Fiachra O’ Donnchadha 1-0, Niall Kelly 0-2, Darragh McSweeney, Humphrey Canty 0-1 each.

Ibane Gaels: Luke Murphy 1-7(0-6 frees); Tomás O’Buachalla, Seán Walsh 0-1 each.

Newcestown: Ronan McSweeney; Paul Kelly, Cormac O’Sullivan, James Burrows; Eoin McSweeney, Joe Kenneally, Eoin Calnan; Humphrey Canty, Niall Kelly; Darragh McSweeney, Richard O’Sullivan, Oisín O’Sullivan; Fiachra O’Donnchadha, Ciarán O’Sullivan, Ciarán Hurley.

Subs: Dan Flanagan for Humphrey Canty (inj22); Tadhg O’Sullivan for Dan Flanagan (inj,50).

Ibane Gaels: Diarmuid McCarthy; Aidan Walsh, Seán O’Riordan, Joe Crowley; Geoffrey Wycherley, Seán Henchion, Daniel Moloney; Charlie Dineen, Tomás O’Buachalla; Michael Walsh, Seán Walsh, Seán Ryan; Luke Murphy, Gavin Sweetnam, Olan O’Donovan.

Subs: James Crowley for Michael Walsh(half/time); Ronan Coakley for Seán Ryan(half/time); Dara Walsh for Gavin Sweetnam (42), Charlie Twomey for Charlie Dineen (48), Killian Sheehy for Geoff Wycherley (52).

Referee: Kevin Crowley (Ballinascarthy).