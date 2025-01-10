New territory for Hamilton High School in Munster Schools Boys Senior Cup

HAMILTON High School Bandon will make history next Thursday when it competes in the opening round of the Pinergy Munster Schools Boys Senior Cup for the first time.

Predominantly a GAA school, the Hammies are now making an impact in the rugby world. In just the second year of rugby in the Bandon school, they have earned a round-one clash with St Munchin’s College from Limerick in Thomond Park on Thursday, January 16th, at 1.30pm. It’s a huge occasion for the school.

Led by coach Anthony Hutchinson, with terrific assistance from Ralph O’Mahony and Mike Straight from Bandon Rugby Club, this trailblazing Hammies team has reached new heights.

It’s another boost to Bandon rugby, too, as Bandon Grammar take on Glenstal Abbey in the first round of the competition on January 16th, too, at Virgin Media Park (2.30pm).

‘Hamilton High School is a GAA school but there is not much of an overlap with players,’ Hutchinson explained to The Southern Star.

‘To qualify for the Munster Schools Boys Senior Cup is an absolutely massive achievement. If you look at Cork city, there are two senior cup teams, Presentation Brothers College and Christian Brothers College. You look at Bandon now, a small town, and our school has just over 400 pupils, and the town has two senior cup teams, ourselves and Bandon Grammar. This puts the school on the map.

‘We have a lot of young fellas in the school that play with Bandon Rugby Club. We have a coach coming in now with the first years so things are looking up. It is absolutely fantastic. I couldn’t do it without Bandon Rugby Club, because they gave us the use of their pitches when we started first. They gave us their jerseys. We got sponsorship and I have to thank those guys as well, without them it wouldn’t have happened.’

It’s not just the local rugby club and sponsors that have helped drive this project on.

The school staff themselves are playing a huge role, too.

‘Our principal Leona Foran got the ball moving. I tried for 20 years to get rugby in the school but I was knocked back because they were focusing on the GAA, which is quite understandable,’ Hutchinson said.

‘When she was appointed principal, she asked me to take it on. Last year, we won the O’Brien Cup at U19 level and the Bowen Shield at U18. This year, we are playing in the Mungret Cup at U19 level and we won all our games and the qualifiers as well. We’re not doing too bad.’

To make the knockout stage of the Munster Schools Boys Senior Cup is an achievement that cannot be understated. The Hammies came through the qualifiers to take their place in the first round, with the winner next week to play Ardscoil Rís in round two.

‘To get to the senior cup is a dream come through. It’s publicity for the school and we couldn’t have done it without Bandon RFC and the lads themselves. They’re the people that make it possible – they’re so dedicated and hard-working. It’s absolutely fantastic,’ Hutchinson acknowledged.

‘I have to mention the parents as well, they have been very supportive. As have the board of management. It’s brilliant for the school to have a Corn Uí Mhuirí match on Wednesday and a senior cup rugby match on Thursday in Thomond Park.’

The interest in rugby was there; it was just about putting the right structures in place. Now rugby has found its feet in Hamilton High School, the numbers enrolling to be part of the journey are increasing.

‘More and more young fellas are playing it now. We have an U16 team this year as well who are playing in the King Cup and I think have won all their games so far,’ Hutchinson said.

‘A lot of the lads who don’t get a game for the school will play for the club anyway. I tend to send the lads over to the club and the club is fantastic. The more they play with the club, they can play with the school as well. The lads are not tied to one team like they would with Pres, Christians or Bandon Grammar.’

To put into context the challenge Hammies face on Thursday, Munchins are five-time Munster senior cup victors, their last in 2006. It’s a school that has had the likes of Conor Murray, Keith Earls and Jerry Flannery come through their system.

‘We’re going to give it 100 percent. If we’re good enough, we’re good enough. I want the lads to enjoy themselves and give all they have. If they do that, we’ll see what happens. We’ll be there or thereabouts,’ Hutchinson added.

Whatever happens, this group of Hammies rugby players has put their school on the rugby map.