New register of derelict sites in West Cork ‘just tip of the iceberg’

A NEW derelict sites register for West Cork features 16 properties, with the owners of 27 more given notice.

Social Democrats Councillor Isobel Towse welcomed the setting up of the register but said that the 16 properties ‘was just the tip of the iceberg in regards to dereliction in West Cork’.

Any derelict site needs to be placed on the register before the council can start charging levies against property owners that have allowed their properties to fall into disrepair.

At a recent meeting Cllr Towse queried the Council on how and when the levies against property owners in West Cork will be collected.

‘We know that Cork County Council has not had a good record on the collection of levies in the past with zero fees collected across the county in 2023 and €800,000 in uncollected vacant and derelict site levies at the end of 2022. This is money that could be ring fenced for renovation works,’ she said.

‘I will work to ensure that the Council are actively working with property owners to tackle vacancy and dereliction.

‘There must be a public campaign to communicate to property owners the severe need to address this issue and the benefits to all, to ensure smooth cooperation and rapid progress,’ she added.

Holly Cairns, TD for Cork South West and leader of the Social Democrats, pointed out that local authorities have been required by law since 1990 to maintain a public register of derelict sites in each district. ‘Unfortunately the lack of action to date means that West Cork is behind the curve in regards to tackling vacancy and dereliction.

‘We know from census figures that there is a long term vacancy rate of 4.1% in the Bantry-West Cork area, 3.5% in Skibbereen-West Cork, and 1.9% in Bandon-Kinsale. And we can all see the number of derelict properties in our towns, villages and rural areas,’ she said.

‘Every week I meet people in West Cork who are on the brink of homelessness, who cannot get social housing, and who are being priced out of our community. There is absolutely no excuse for allowing property which could be used for housing to lie vacant and fall to pieces in the middle of the worst housing crisis the country has ever experienced,’ she added.

‘We need to bring these homes back onto the market. To do so we need to provide our county councils with the funding necessary to compulsory purchase and renovate derelict and vacant housing for social and affordable housing.’