NBI seek Cape Clear planning

National Broadband Ireland are planning for the installation of a 12-metre high structure on Cape Clear Island, in order to facilitate high speed fibre broadband on the island.

The development involves the installation of a 12-metre high ‘stout wooden pole’ which will support two radio-link dishes, along with other development works like equipment cabinet, fibre ducting and chambers, and foundation works.

The development, say National Broadband Ireland, is needed in order to carry the broadband data from the new high speed fibre broadband network on the island, to the mainland by radio link, in order to connect to the NBI national fibre network. This is part of the government’s national broadband plan to provide high speed broadband to all parts of the country that are not available commercially including the islands, at the same data speed.

A heritage study submitted as part of the planning application determined that there are no recorded (ie historical) monuments on the site, the nearest being Kilvroon burial ground and holy well about 45 metres south of the site. The overhead cables will pass over these monuments using existing poles. The archaology and heritage report also said that the telecommunications infrastructure will be ‘mostly screened by the topography and otherwise visually absorbed into the existing modern elements’.

The installation will be visible from the stone row north-westwards of it, but the change to the visual environment is considered to be ‘relatively small’ and reversible. A decision is due from Cork County Council by the close of June.