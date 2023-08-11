MyGug urges start-ups to avail of Agccelerator programme

A West Cork food waste business has urged start-up firms to take up an opportunity to join a development programme for agricultural businesses starting this autumn

THE AgTechUCD Innovation Centre has announced that it is seeking applications from early-stage start-ups with innovative products and services in the AgTech, agri-food, equine, and veterinary sectors. They are targeting businesses which have ambition to grow globally to join its accelerator programme.

So far 19 companies have completed the course over the past two years. One of those companies is MyGug, based in Clonakilty. Founded by husband and wife team, Fiona Kelleher and Kieran Coffey, MyGug has developed a micro-scale anaerobic digester that turns food waste into a green renewable energy source, suitable for homes, schools, and small food businesses.

The MyGug digester system converts food waste into a natural gas suitable for cooking and a liquid fertiliser, suitable for use in gardens. The automated system also produces data via an app and dashboard that is valuable to customers for supporting and learning more about the efficacy of sustainability practices.

MyGug impressed at its pitch last year and was named the AIB and Yield Lab AgTech Start-up 2023 and received a €10,000 prize. Chief executive Fiona Kelleher says that other agri start-ups can benefit from similar funding.

‘MyGug continues to benefit from participation in the AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme,’ said Kelleher. ‘The combination of excellent support and encouragement from the highly talented team and access to the best of entrepreneurs in this space set us on a fast-track path to increased media exposure, sales and investment opportunities.

‘I highly recommend it to anyone looking to achieve success in their business.’

The 2023 AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme, commencing in October, is an intensive 12-week hybrid programme, which includes dedicated business development workshops and investor readiness training, mentoring from industry experts and business advisors, guest speakers and facilitated introductions to AgTechUCD’s venture capital and business angel networks.

The 2023 AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme will conclude next January when all participating start-ups will pitch their businesses to a panel of investors with the opportunity to be awarded prize funding – an area MyGug was successful in from last year’s companies.

The in-person workshops will take place at the new AgTechUCD Innovation Centre which is under construction at UCD Lyons Farm. Once completed in September this facility will include flexible lab spaces, meeting rooms, offices and an exhibition and seminar space.

Niamh Collins, director, AgTechUCD, said, ‘Our dedicated Agccelerator programme, which is now open for applications, is tailored to address the particular needs and challenges facing start-ups in the agtech and agri-foods sectors.

‘The aim of the programme is to fast track the business development and leadership skills of participants and to provide them with the support and guidance needed to accelerate their start-ups on the global stage.’

AgTechUCD is focused on promoting and accelerating the launch and scaling of start-ups and SMEs, with disruptive innovations in Ireland and Europe, in the AgTech, Agri-food, equine and veterinary sectors, as they build their innovative businesses into leading companies on the global stage. AgTechUCD also provides additional support such as access to incubation space and to on-farm testing for new products and services at UCD Lyons Farm.

Partners on the AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme, include; Enterprise Ireland, AIB, The Yield Lab Europe, Devenish, Ornua, Herdwatch, IFAC, Thrive/SVG Ventures and support from AgTech Ireland member companies.

David Bowles, Managing Partner, The Yield Lab Europe said: ‘We are happy to support the AgTechUCD Agccelerator programme as they find and support exciting early-stage companies in Ireland and internationally, who have innovative agri-food technologies that will lead the way for Ireland to deliver on its climate change commitments. As Europe’s leading early-stage sustainable AgTech investor, we have supported this programme since its inauguration in 2021 and look forward to working with the AgTechUCD team once again this year.’

AgTechUCD, which is part of NovaUCD, has been funded through by Enterprise Ireland through the Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

• For further information on the 2023 AgTechUCD Agccelerator programme and to apply visit www.ucd.ie/innovation/agtechucd-agccelerator-programme/.