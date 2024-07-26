‘My term is up now after today. We would certainly be looking to go forward again’

GALWAY 2-7

CORK 0-10

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

THE concession of a second Galway goal just before half-time was a killer to Cork’s chances of reaching a first All-Ireland senior final in five years, Rebels boss Shane Ronayne felt.

First-half Galway goals from Róisín Leonard (penalty) and Ailbhe Davoren proved crucial as the Tribeswomen emerged three-point winners from this semi-final at Glenisk O’Connor Park in Tullamore on Saturday evening

Ronayne’s Cork side never got going, or rather weren’t allowed to, by an opponent that kept the scoreboard ticking over and defended solidly throughout. An over-reliance on Katie Quirke for scores, inability to create enough goal chances and sub-standard overall display meant the Rebels could have little issue with the outcome.

‘I think conceding a second goal just before half-time was a killer,’ Cork manager Ronayne said.

‘We spoke all week about not conceding goals. They got two. We have been creating goal chances all year. We didn’t get them today. Our scoring rate went down as well and we were over reliant on Katie Quirke. Maybe our inexperience caught us and Galway have that bit more experience.

‘It was probably our poorest display since the national League. We might have played the occasion and not the opponents. Look, we’ll dust ourselves down and go again.’

Galway were quickly out of the traps with Olivia Divilly (free) and Róisín Leonard scoring. Overly patient in possession, it took a brace of Katie Quirke frees to kickstart Cork’s challenge. A debated Ava McAuliffe point edged the Rebels in front but Galway quickly hit back. Róisín Leonard converted a penalty having missed a glorious goal opportunity only a minute before. Galway were full value for their 1-2 to 0-3 lead.

Struggling to get going, Cork relied on Katie Quirke’s accuracy to level matters for a second time via a brace of frees. Hannah Looney came on for an injured Rachel Leahy but Galway continued to press as Róisín Leonard added another point. Then, a major turning point, as the Connacht side opened up Cork’s defence for Ailbhe Davoren to gallop through and find the back of the net. Another Leonard free made it 2-4 to 0-5 at the break.

Galway didn’t take their foot off the gas as Ailish Morrissey thundered a shot off the crossbar to begin the second half. Quirke’s first score from open play was welcome and the Bride Rovers star followed that up with another soon after.

Olivia Divilly’s second free of the evening was a much-needed Galway score but Cork responded through Emma Cleary. Leonard proved her side’s most influential player in the closing stages however, converting consecutive frees to make it 2-7 to 0-8.

Cork emptied the bench but to no avail. Late Katie Quirke and Laura O’Mahony efforts left a goal between the teams but Galway’s defence repelled Cork’s final attack to win by three points.

As for Cork and Ronayne’s future, the current senior manager’s term is now up, but he is interested in coming back however and hopes to be involved again next season.

‘There is huge satisfaction with the progress we made this year,’ Ronayne said.

‘Look, ultimately, we are Cork and we are winners. We don’t want to be going out in the semi-finals. I think we will look back, review the season and see what needs to be done.

‘Who knows what’s happening next year. We don’t know ourselves yet. I think the players have developed. There are more good minors coming through. I think Cork is in a good spot and will, hopefully, learn from today.

‘My term is up now after today. We would certainly be looking to go forward again. I think we have assembled a very good management team. Hopefully, we will get another go at it. Look, that’s not for me to decide. Whoever is in charge will hopefully drive Cork on because there is huge potential. There is a great backroom team. There are great players there and even more coming through. Look, I think there are lots to build on.’

Scorers

Galway: R Leonard 1-5 (3f, 1-0 pen); A Davoren 1-0; O Divilly 0-2 (2f).

Cork: K Quirke 0-7 (4f); A McAuliffe, E Cleary, L O’Mahony 0-1 each.

Galway: D Gower; M Jordan, S Lynch, K Geraghty; A Ní Cheallaigh, N Ward, C Cooney; M Glynn, A Davoren; O Divilly, L Ward, N Divilly; A Morrissey, L Coen, R Leonard.

Subs: E Reaney for A Morrissey (46), S Hynes for A Ní Cheallaigh (47), M Walsh for M Glynn (53), A Trill for R Leonard (53).

Cork: S Murphy; M Duggan, S Kelly, S Leahy; A Healy, S Cronin, D Kiely; M O’Callaghan, A O’Mahony; E Cleary, L O’Mahony, A McDonagh; A McAuliffe, K Quirke, R Leahy.

Subs: H Looney for R Leahy (25, inj), E Kiely for A McAuliffe (38), A Ryan for A O’Mahony (46), L McDonagh for A McDonagh (48), S McGoldrick for A Healy (50).

Referee: K Phelan (Laois).