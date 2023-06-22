Murphy heads local challenge for Moonraker Rally

THIS weekend’s rally action is on the rescheduled Ballyvourney-based Abbey Hotel sponsored Munster Moonraker Forest Rally on Sunday.

The event, a counting round of the Sligo Pallets Irish Forest Rally Championship, was postponed last April due to the tragic death of World Rally star Craig Breen. It also counts towards the MI Junior Rally series and the South-East Rally Championship.

It's a busy six-week period for the organising Munster Car Club team, who are also preparing for the O’Connell Group Cork ‘20’ International Rally, the penultimate round of the Samdec Securities Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

The organisers report that much of the entry from the original event has held up, the addition of reigning Irish Forest Rally champion Omagh’s Patrick O’Brien (Skoda Fabia R5) is a great boost. Last year O’Brien finished second in the Ballyvourney event 40.5s behind Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin (VW Polo GTi R5).

This time around, Ovens ace Owen Murphy (Citroen C3 Rally2) heads the local challenge.

‘It is more seat time in the Citroen ahead of the Cork ‘20’,’ he said. On his first gravel outing in some eight years Murphy finished sixth overall in the Tipperary Forest Rally, one minute and 3.9s behind the rally winner Donnelly. His record on the Moonraker is pretty good - winning in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

‘Yes, I would know some of the roads but the layout has changed with the windmills over the last few years. The biggest issue that I have is seat time, most of the others seem to be competing regularly.’

In his build up to the Cork ‘20’ (August 5th/6th) he has also earmarked next week’s Raven’s Rock Rally.

Northern Ireland drivers dominate the top ten and include series leader Mark Donnelly (Ford Fiesta R5), who has won both of the first two rounds - the Castleisland-based Killarney Forest Rally and more recently, the Tipperary Forest Rally in Cahir. He is five points ahead of the young Ryan Caldwell (Skoda Fabia R5), who is also making the long journey south.

Another Ulsterman, Vivian Hamill (VW Polo GTi R5) should be at the cutting edge, he was prominent in the early stages in Killarney. Derry’s Jordan Hone (Ford Fiesta R5), who was fourth in Ballyvourney last year, will be bidding to close the six points deficit to series leader Donnelly. Tyrone’s Conor McCourt, like Murphy, will be aboard a Citroen C3 Rally2. Cavan’s Stephen McCann will pilot the Ford Fiesta R5 previously campaigned by Owen Murphy.

The top ten will also feature the Ford Fiesta R5’s of Cashel’s Pat O'Connell and Carlow’s David Condell and Maynooth’s Pete McCullagh (Mitsubishi Lancer E9).

Although the number of local drivers is not as prominent as many years ago, there are a host of local co-drivers involved in the eight stage event. Inchigeelagh’s Eamonn Creedon calls the pacenotes for Monaghan’s Derek Mackarel (Mitsubishi Lancer E9); Bandon’s Ella Ryan co-drives for Monaghan’s Steven Corey (Ford Escort); Clondrohid’s Iarla McCarthy co-drives for Offaly man Mike Garahy’s and Michael White (The Pike) is on co-driving duty with Kildare’s Ciaran McCullagh (Honda Civic).

In the J1000 category, co-driver Peter Keohane (The Pike) partners Youghal’s Ross Ryan (Citroen C1.). The four stages that will be repeated twice are: Derreenaling, Curragh, Gleanndav and Knocknabro. SS1 begins at 8.43am. The finish in Ballyvourney is scheduled for 6pm.