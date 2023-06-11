Murphy: Beara needs ‘serious look’ at division after footballers withdraw from championship

FOLLOWING the withdrawal of its senior football team from the county championship, Beara GAA Chairman Michael Murphy feels a ‘serious look’ at the division is needed to get it back on track.

Beara were scheduled to play Avondhu last Thursday night, June 8th, in the opening round of the divisions/colleges section, but the western division informed the Cork County Board recently that they are unable to field a team.

This is the second time in recent years that Beara has pulled out of the championship as they didn’t compete in 2020 and ’21, but did return for the revamped competition last season.

‘There is an unprecedented number of players unavailable, mainly due to injuries, also some having work commitments and others are away travelling,’ Murphy told The Southern Star.

Urhan, Garnish and Glengarriff are all involved in round-robin county championships this season, which they weren’t in 2022. With such a tight schedule it was getting more difficult to organise training sessions for the Beara footballers, and the division couldn’t field a team for a challenge game last month.

‘The Beara board met with the club delegates and taking all the facts into consideration it was best to inform the county board of our situation rather than ringing up the day before saying we can’t fulfill our fixtures,’ Murphy explained.