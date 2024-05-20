Muintir Bháire, Goleen, Scorchers and Garnish all advance in Confined Junior B Football Championship

MUINTIR Bháire booked their place in the knockout stages of the McCarthy Insurance Confined Junior B Football Championship after a 15-point hammering of Glengarriff, 1-20 to 1-5, in Kealkill.

This result makes it two wins from two in Group 2, following the victory against Tracton in the first game, and sees Muintir Bháire move to four points, alongside Goleen who received a walkover from Tracton. Both Carbery clubs will go into the quarter-finals and their final group tie on May 25th in Ballydehob will decide who tops the group.

Ben Egan (0-9), Jack O’Driscoll (0-6), Teddy O’Donovan (1-1), Calvin Cronin (0-2), Eoin Stock (0-1) and Ray O’Sullivan (0-1) all scored for Muintir Bháire, who led 1-11 to 0-1 at half time having played with a stiff breeze in the opening half.

Whoever finishes top of Group 2 will play the second-placed team from Group 1 in the quarter-finals, and the second-placed side in Group 2 will meet Group 1 winners Ballyphehane in the last eight.

Meanwhile, Clann na nGael are also through to the last eight with a game to spare following an emphatic 3-16 to 0-5 win against Shanballymore in three-team Group 3. Since both Garnish and Clann na nGael beat Shanballymore, both are through to the quarter-finals ahead of their meeting in Bantry on May 25th. For the Scorchers, Paddy McCarthy (1-3), Donal O’Donovan (1-2), Eric Crowley (0-4), Jack Payne Murphy (1-1), James Russell (0-3), Daniel McCarthy (Leitra) (0-2) and Robbie McQueen (0-1) all scored against Shanballymore.

RESULTS: Glengarriff 1-5 Muintir Bhaire 1-20; Shanballymore 0-5, Clann na nGael 3-16; Araglen 2-13 Deel Rovers 1-10; Lismire 1-4 Ballyphehane 2-9; Doneraile v Crosshaven - conceded by Crosshaven; Tracton v Goleen - conceded by Tracton.