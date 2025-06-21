Mountaineers and Lyre celebrate schoolboys final triumphs

ARDFIELD Mountaineers and Lyre Rovers celebrated West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U12 schoolboys cup and shield successes.

On a bumper weekend of WCSSL finals, Ardfield Mountaineers claimed the 2025 U12 Schoolboys Challenge Cup trophy following a 3-1 win over Drinagh Rangers Diamonds. Oran Brady Keane scored for the Diamonds but Leo Pezza (2) and Alexander O’Brien strikes won it for Ardfield. The Diamonds’ Tadhg Kinsella was voted man of the match.

The U12 Schoolboys Shield decider on Sunday saw Lyre Rovers overcome Togher Celtic 2-1 thanks to a Tiernan O’Regan brace. Faye Buston replied for a Togher team that had Aoibhé Barry take home the player of the match award.

***

Bunratty United were crowned U9 Schoolboys Challenge Cup final winners following a 3-1 victory over Drinagh Rangers. Dara Daly scored for Drinagh but Darragh Kelleher, Toby Drummond and Jackson Collins-Lindsay efforts earned Bunratty the trophy. Rangers’ Fionn Tobin was voted man of the match.

The U9 Schoolboys Shield was won by Clonakilty AFC following a 3-2 defeat of Ardfield. Senan Cullinane and Darragh Ronan scored for Ardfield in a final Noah Hennessy, Bobby Deasy and Morgan Cook goals won it for Clon. Ardfield’s Senan Cullinane won the final’s man of the match award.

Penalties decided the U10 Schoolboys Challenge Cup final with Sullane emerging 4-3 winners on spot-kicks following a 1-1 draw with Castlelack Dragons. Rohan Santos scored for Castlelack with Luc Kelleher on target for Sullane. The Dragon’s Christopher Moynihan was man of the match.

An all Clonakilty AFC U10 Schoolboys Shield decider was won 5-2 by Inter Clonakilty over Clonakilty Celtic. Sam Afonso and Théo Antoine netted Celtic’s goals with Ross O’Leary (2), Finn Cashman, Oisin Deasy and an own goal representing Inter’s total. The winners’ Tim O’Leary was voted Man of the Match.

Sean Hamilton and Charlie Beamish found the net in Drinagh Rangers’ 2-1 U11 Schoolboys Challenge Cup final defeat of Castlelack Celtic. Sean Hamilton netted for the Brinny club. Also, Skibbereen Dynamos and Dunmanway Town drew 0-0 in the U11 Schoolboys Shield decider before the Baltimore Road club won 5-4 on penalties.

***

Ardfield Mountaineers moved into second in the U12 Schoolboys Premier League courtesy of a 5-2 victory at Lyre Rovers. Oisin Cullinane (2), Leo Pezza, Josh Barbowski and Haris Harte Abbas netted for the Mountaineers. Seán Collins and Sonny Crowley replied for Lyre.

Conor Kelleher’s hat-trick helped U12 Schoolboys League One leaders Sullane maintain their perfect record thanks to a 7-2 success over Beara United. Oisin McMahon was amongst United’s goal scorers.

In the same division, an Ardfield Hurricanes and Clonakilty AFC United derby ended 6-2 to the visiting team at the Showgrounds. Sean Kennedy (2), Séimí Forristal (2) Cillian Quirke and Dylan Harte were on the Clonakilty scoresheet with Colin Ronan (2) netting Ardfield’s goals.

Aaron Nash (2) and Zack Murphy strikes earned Clonakilty AFC City a 3-0 U12 Schoolboys Championship win away to Riverside Athletic.

Drinagh Dynamos earned their first three points away to Castlelack United. Alex Draper (2), Rory Hicks (2) and Diarmuid Sutton found the for Drinagh with Michael Foley and Sean Hickey on target for United.

Kilmichael Rovers remain top of the U12 Championship table following a third win. Tom Hallahan’s hat-trick along with Liam Murphy (2) saw off Bunratty United 5-1. Caolan Cleary scored for United.

***

Ryan Whelton, Johnny O’Loghlin, Ciaran McCarthy and Danny Sutton strikes saw Ardfield overcome Skibbereen Dynamos 4-0 at the summit of the U13 Schoolboys Premier League. In the same division, Drinagh Rangers and Dunmanway Town’s derby ended 3-2 to Rangers. Paul Kingston, Rocco O’Reilly Bermueller and Charlie Daly earned Drinagh the local bragging rights. Jai Hurley and Ryan Crowley Healy responded for Dunmanway.

Castlelack and Beara United served up a 12-goal U13 Schoolboys Championship thriller, won 7-5 by the hosts in Brinny. John Smithers scored five times for the winners in a fixture Brendan O’Connor was amongst the goals for Beara.

Drinagh Rangers inflicted a first U15 Schoolboys Premier League Group B defeat on leaders Togher Celtic. TJ McCarthy and Ryan White efforts won it for Drinagh. Tadgh O’Farrell scored from the spot in reply.