Motorsport Ireland row back on controversial fuel changes

IT appears that certain pressures have led to Motorsport Ireland having to row back on the introduction of refuelling zones that were to be a minimum of two kilometres from the service park of rally events, and other elements of control fuel.

The fuel saga began with an announcement by Motorsport Ireland in early January that they had appointed Euro M-Sport as the control fuel supplier for all Motorsport Ireland-promoted rallies with immediate effect and for an initial period of three years. Details were given of the costs of the various fuels and the move was described by Motorsport Ireland as 'major step forward.'

However, soon after (January 14th) the governing body issued another statement that 'addressed crucial concerns' following the initial announcement. Described as ‘Key Clarifications’, Motorsport Ireland said ‘The fuel tender was introduced as a way to ensure adherence to insurance commitments.’

The statement added, ‘Motorsport Ireland’s aim is to protect the future of stage rallying on the island and as such, means taking decisions that will not always be favourable. However, Motorsport Ireland also has a duty to the competitor.’

Motorsport Ireland then gave three options on the refuelling: self-refuelling in the refuel area; refuelling at a commercial filling station and refuelling at the refuel rig in the refuel area.

The mention of insurance commitments certainly raised eyebrows with some concerned clubs asking what those commitments were, with answers awaited.

Following a meeting of the Motor Sport Council in late January – that was attended by a representative of MIS Commercial (Motorsport Ireland’s insurance broker) – the representative confirmed that Motorsport Ireland’s insurers insist that refuel areas on stage rallies must be a minimum of two kilometres from the service area.

Motorsport Ireland told their affiliated clubs that ‘in light of the operational difficulties of this (2km) for affiliated clubs, particularly those at an advanced stage of planning, a group was formed by MSC members to submit a proposal to MIS Commercial.’ That proposal was to highlight 'refueling requirements and practical solutions to the operational difficulties that were raised.'

Then, at close of business on Friday last, yet another announcement was issued by Motorsport Ireland to the affiliated clubs (which includes the Skibbereen & District Car Club, the Cork Motor Club, Munster Car Club and the Imokilly Motor Club) and on the Motorsport Ireland website with further clarifications.

It said, ‘Motorsport Ireland can confirm that self-refuelling, in refuelling areas, will be allowed for all of 2025, the 2km restriction on refuelling area distances from the service area has been removed and there is an outlined, transition plan towards commercial refuelling with Euro M-Sport in 2026.’

In addition, pump fuel from petrol stations along rally routes will now continue to be permitted long-term. One has to ask: why wasn't this done in the first instance and why didn't Motorsport Ireland discuss the issues with clubs and competitors?

Answers are certainly needed to explain all that has happened during the past month.

Had the prices of the fuels quoted in the initial announcement gone ahead as planned, it is estimated that the increase (in fuel costs) would have generated an extra €36,000 for the fuel supplier taking a two-day rally with a capacity entry as an example. In addition, clubs and in particular their directors, need to know the exact details of the insurance policy, who and what is covered. Thanking everyone for their feedback and support isn't really good enough.