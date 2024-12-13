Southern Star Ltd. logo
Motorist reversed jeep into parked Mini Cooper

December 13th, 2024 10:00 AM

A SKIBBEREEN woman who caused more than €3,000 worth of damage to a parked car was fined €600 for failing to remain at the scene.

Court presenter Sgt Tom Mulcahy said Gda Karen O’Flynn investigated the incident, which occurred at Drinagh car park at Market Street in Skibbereen on March 22nd last.

The accused, Lynda Aba, of 12 Ard Carraig, Skibbereen was legally represented at a recent sitting of Skibbereen District Court by solicitor Colette McCarthy.

Ms McCarthy said her client was pleading guilty.

But despite hearing a noise as she reversed her jeep, the solicitor said Ms Aba couldn’t see any damage to the parked Mini Cooper.

Judge John King said anyone who hears a noise knows damage has been done, and it was subsequently shown that the wing, bumper and bonnet of the mini had been damaged.

Ms McCarthy said insurance had covered the €3,259.66 cost of repairing the vehicle.

And, in mitigation, she pointed out that her client has no previous convictions.

