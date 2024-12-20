Motorist drove his friend’s car into florist’s parked van

AN uninsured driver who admitted taking a friend’s car without permission, crashing it into a parked florist’s van, and driving away from the scene, has been disqualified from driving because he failed to pay €800 in fines imposed when he was convicted in May.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

Court presenter Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told Macroom District Court that Macaj Latos, 36, of New Street, Macroom, had taken his friend’s car without her knowledge on February 15th 2023.

Mr Latos was not insured to drive the vehicle and subsequently crashed into a florist’s delivery van parked on Main Street, Macroom at 5.50pm.

Mr Latos left the scene and parked the damaged Mazda car further down the road.

The incident was witnessed by members of the public who recorded Mr Latos leaving the scene on their phones. It was also captured on CCTV.

Giving evidence, florist Catriona Healy-O’Brien said that the incident left her with significant financial costs and disrupted her business.

As a result of the incident she was left without a delivery van for two weeks. She had to arrange for the damaged vehicle to be towed to Cork and also had to pay for new vehicle signage.

Defence solicitor Sean Cahill said that Mr Latos had compensated his friend for taking the car without permission and there would be no charges in that regard. He said that although he had left the immediate scene he had parked the damaged car nearby and made no effort to conceal it.

The court heard that Mr Latos had three previous convictions.

Mr Latos was ordered by Judge McNulty to pay €2,000 to compensate Catriona Healy-O’Brien for the financial cost and inconvenience he had put her through. He was subsequently fined €800 and given until Wednesday December 4th to pay the fines.

When Mr Latos appeared before Judge Fiona Brennan at Macroom District Court on December 4th, his solicitor informed the court that Mr Latos did not have the funds to pay the fines. Judge Brennan said that she had no option but to convict Mr Latos.

For driving without insurance he was convicted and fined €500 and given six months to pay and was disqualified from driving for two years. For leaving the scene of an accident he was convicted and fined €300 with six months to pay.