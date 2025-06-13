Subscriber Exclusives

Milestone for Kinsale Lions Club

June 13th, 2025 11:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Milestone for Kinsale Lions Club Image

KINSALE District Lions Club is celebrating over three decades of continuous service to the people of the area. 

As part of the world’s largest volunteer service organisation, the club continues to grow in strength and purpose, serving with compassion, integrity, and a deep commitment to community.

‘As president, it is an honour to serve and I am delighted to welcome our new members and thank all those who continue to give so generously of their time and energy,’ said Cormac Fitzgerald, president of Kinsale & District Lions Club.

‘Our strength lies in our people; in our executive, our members, our committees, and our partners in the local community. I would particularly like to thank our golf committee for organising the ever-popular annual golf classic, which continues to be a fantastic and enjoyable fundraiser for important causes and thank our volunteers for their support.’

Among the many supports if offers in the local community are aid for families in crisis, educational supports and bursaries, elderly care assistance, and youth development.

*****

