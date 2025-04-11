Mike Cahalane proves his class with perfect ten as Bandon hurlers maintain perfect start

Bandon 1-20

Youghal 2-16

TOM LYONS REPORTS

A SUPERB point in injury time by Bandon midfielder Charlie Long and a top-class exhibition of point scoring by Mike Cahalane were the crucial factors in Bandon’s single-point win over Youghal in Division 4 of the county hurling league in windy Bandon on Saturday.

This victory saw Bandon maintain their winning run in the league, three wins from three games to top their section, but they certainly had to battle hard for this one.

A strong wind into the western goal was a major influence in the game, making life difficult for the forwards and, strangely, both teams played some of their best hurling against the swirling wind.

Youghal had the advantage in the first half and when they led by five points in the second quarter, it seemed they were going to build a healthy half-time lead. However, battling Bandon had other ideas and a timely goal from Cathal Lynch saw them retiring level at the break, 1-7 to 0-10.

Some early scores by Bandon with the wind in the second half had the Lilywhites in control and it seemed a matter of how much they would eventually win by. This time it was Youghal’s turn to dig deep and a brace of goals by former Cork star Bill Cooper, the second in the 60th minute, had the scores all square entering injury time. But Long’s late point from out on the wing proved the winner.

‘Bill Cooper is a class act. He’s been around a while and his two goals put us under a lot of pressure,’ said new Bandon manager James Nyhan.

‘We all know Youghal’s history, they’re like ourselves, gone through a few barren years and coming back with some very good minor teams. It was a great test for our lads and a good win for us.’

The early minutes belonged to the visitors, the strong wind to their backs, and points from James Murray, James O’Mahony and Cian Coleman had Youghal three in front. Bandon settled and points from the impressive Mike Cahalane, who totalled ten on the day, and Jack Cullinane closed the gap.

Three more points from Murray, Conor Galvin and outstanding centre back Culann Geary had Youghal in front by four points, 0-6 to 0-2, starting the second quarter. Having swapped three points each, with Murray, Oisín Hill and Galvin finding the target for Youghal and Cahalane (2) and Rory Fogarty for Bandon, the Carbery club struck for a vital goal in the 26th minute. Jack Cullinane began a superb team move at midfield that ended up with Cathal Lynch rattling the Youghal net. A point by Cahalane levelled the scores, before O’Mahony and Cullinane swapped points. It was 1-6 to 0-9 at the break, advantage Bandon.

Just as Youghal had done in the first quarter, Bandon did in the third, building a five-point lead with the wind. Mike Cahalane was the main man with two from play and three from frees, Cullinane had two and Ciarán McCarthy another, as the home side led by 1-15 to 0-13 beginning the last quarter. Cooper, Murray (free) and O’Mahony answered for Youghal.

Again, as in the first half, a timely goal changed the momentum of the game. This time it was Youghal’s Bill Cooper who raised a green flag, set up by sub Seán Smiddy in the 46th minute. It was game on now for certain as Murray (free) closed the gap to a single point. After Ciarán McCarthy and Cian Coleman had swapped points, Bandon midfielder Charlie Long burst onto the scene with two superb points in a minute. Advantage Bandon again, three ahead with five minutes remaining.

Murray (free) made it a two-point game and the fat was really in the fire in the 60th minute when the crafty Cooper batted a high ball to the net from the edge of the square. It was then we saw the real spirit in this present Bandon team as they fought back in injury time, Cahalane levelling the game from a free, before Long snatched the winner with his late-late strike. Tough on a game Youghal side but a most encouraging win for the Bandon men.

Scorers

Bandon: Mike Cahalane 0-10 (5f, 1 65); Jack Cullinane 0-4; Cathal Lynch 1-0; Charlie Long 0-3; Ciarán McCarthy 0-2; Rory Fogarty 0-1.

Youghal: Bill Cooper 2-1; James Murray 0-6 (4f); James O’Mahony 0-3; Conor Galvin, Cian Coleman 0-2 each; Culann Geary, Oisín Hill 0-1 each.

Bandon: Pat Barry; Paul Twomey, Tim Twohig, Ciarán Twomey; Peter Calnan, Peter Murphy, Joe Harrington; Jack Cullinane, Charlie Long; Robert Fogarty, Mike Cahalane, Rob Long; Ciarán McCarthy, Cathal Lynch, Jake Lillis.

Subs: Jack Calnan for J Harrington (45), Darragh Collins for R Fogarty (48), Gearóid Murphy for P Calnan (58).

Youghal: Oisín Walsh; Martie Desmond, Jonathan Ormond, Terry Foley; Fionn Hill, Culann Geary, Rory McMahon; Ian Hehir, Oisín Hill; Bill Cooper, Ciarán O’Mahony, Cian Coleman; Conor Galvin, James O’Mahony, James Murray.

Subs: Seán Smiddy for S O’Mahony (ht), Nigel Rock for I Hehir (ht).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).