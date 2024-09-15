Mid Cork champions Ballinora book their semi-final spot

Ballinora 1-11

Donoughmore 1-8

BALLINORA are still on course for a fourth Mid Cork MJK Oils Junior Hurling title in a row.

They have progressed to the semi-final stage unbeaten, as Group 3 winners, but their mentors may be concerned with the performance here against a fired-up Donoughmore side that came back from a five-point interval deficit to level matters at 1-8 each in the 47th minute.

There was every possibility of a major upset at this juncture but Ballinora did not panic, particularly in a defence that was subjected to heavy pressure. With Shane Kingston in lethal form from frees they eased back in front with three unanswered points in a row to survive a really spirited challenge from the Muskerry league champions.

Ballinora are now through to the semi-final direct, while Donoughmore will battle it out with Inniscarra for the place in the semi-final against Ballincollig.

By the time Ballinora struck for a vital goal in the 17th minute, from wingback Michael Quirke, they had already led 0-4 to 0-3 thanks to points from Shane Kingston (3) and Tommy Burns. Adam Dinan (2) and Darragh O’Shea were on target for Donoughmore. In the run up to half time, Kingston pointed twice but Adam Dinan had a point for Donoughmore to leave the league champions trailing at the break, 1-6 to 0-4.

In the third quarter, Dinan pointed two frees for Donoughmore but Kingston eased the pressure with a similar tally for Ballinora, 1-8 to 0-6 on 42. Back came Donoughmore and when Colm O’Callaghan’s point from play was followed by another from a free by Dinan, only a goal separated the sides.

In the 47th minute Donoughmore breached the Ballinora defence, Dinan setting up Mark Lucey who made no mistake from close range to level matters, 1-8 each.

Ballinora responded like champions. Their defence was superb with Tim Forde, Mike Lordan and Pat Fitton continuing to excel in the full-back line. Scores from Kingston (2) and James Byrne saw them over the line with three to spare.

Scorers – Ballinora: S Kingston 0-9 (8f, 1 65); M Quirke 1-0; T Burns, J Byrne 0-1 each. Donoughmore: A Dinan 0-6 (4f, 1 65); M Lucey 1-0; D O’Shea, C O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

***

Inniscarra 2-10

Dripsey 0-15

Inniscarra got off to the better start at Blarney in this Group 1 tie and led by 0-3 to 0-1 after ten minutes. Dripsey then scored five points in a row to lead by 0-7 to 0-4 at half time. Inniscarra got a goal from Kieran Rice after 33 minutes to lead by 1-6 to 0-8, and scored the next three points before Dripsey rallied with two points in reply, 1-9 to 0-10 for the winners on 46.

The second Inniscarra goal followed, Gerry Roche the scorer, 2-10 to 0-10. Dripsey lost a man to a red card but strangely scored the last five points from Diarmuid Riordan (3), Killian Kelleher and Ronan Canavan to go under by just a single point at the finish. Inniscarra advance group winners, Dripsey as runners-up, while Éire Óg are out.

***

Ballincollig 1-16

Grenagh 1-14

Ballincollig earned their place in the semi-final of the hurling championship with a hard-earned Group 2 win over Grenagh at Donoughmore on Saturday evening. The Village led by 1-5 to 0-5 at half time, their superb goal from David O’Leary in the 25th minute separating the sides at that stage.

In the second half Ballincollig edged ahead 1-8 to 0-7 but Robert Coleman’s goal for Grenagh in the 41st minute left only a point between the teams. Points were exchanged before Brendan O’Brien and Cian Dorgan (free) opened up a three-point gap at the three-quarter stage, 1-11 to 1-8.

Ballincollig managed to hang on against strong pressure in the closing stages after Grenagh got the gap down to a single point in the 54th minute before Ballincollig got the odd score of five in the closing minutes. Ballincollig top the group, with Grenagh in second place.

***

The Mid Cork JAHC quarter-finals are: Donoughmore v Inniscarra, Dripsey v Grenagh. The semi-finals are: Ballinora v Dripsey/Grenagh, Ballincollig v Donoughmore/Inniscarra