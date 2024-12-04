Merc driver laughed after backing into BMW on forecourt

A MERCEDES driver who caused almost €1,500 damage to a BMW at a petrol station in Innishannon laughed at the owner of the car, refused to give his name, and drove off, a court recently heard.

Csaba Nagy of Avalon House, Kilbrogan Street, Bandon pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to driving without insurance, driving without a licence, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident at Laherfineen, Innishannon on February 10th last.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that at 5.15pm on February 10th last, Gda John O’Neill received a report about a road traffic collision at the petrol station in Innishannon.

‘A man driving a BMW had parked his car at the petrol station and went into the shop while the accused, who was driving a Mercedes, reversed his car into the BMW,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘A member of the public alerted the owner of the BMW inside in the shop about the collision. He went out and spoke to the accused who refused to give his details, laughed at him, and then left the scene.’

Gda O’Neill later identified Mr Nagy to an address in Bandon and cautioned him.

‘Mr Nagy admitted he was driving at the time and also that he had no insurance and no driving licence.’

Sgt Mulcahy said the damage to the BMW came to €1,497.95, which was covered by the owner’s insurance but he had to pay an extra €300 as it was in excess of his policy.

The court heard that Mr Nagy has four previous convictions which were for road traffic offences and the court heard that he had only been back on the road driving after serving a two-year disqualification.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said the car belonged to his client’s partner and he took it to get groceries. He said his client has already paid €500 to the car insurer and will pay the balance as soon as he can. He will also pay the €300 that the injured party had to pay.

Judge King remarked that Mr Nagy laughed in the face of the injured party and refused to give his name to him.

‘The court will consider a community service order provided the accused pays back the money to the insurance company as well as the €300 excess for the injured party,’ said Judge King.

He directed that the probation service carry out a community service order assessment.

‘If he is deemed suitable, the court will direct him to perform 120 hours community service in lieu of four months in prison on the no insurance charge and he is to be disqualified from driving for four years.’

He also convicted and fined him a total of €800 on the hit-and-run charge and driving without a driving licence and reiterated that he expects the fines to be paid. He adjourned the case to January 17th for conclusion.