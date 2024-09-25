Member of family in land dispute is seeking to get bail

ONE of two family members from Dunmanway, accused of assaulting other family members in an apparent dispute over land, is seeking to be granted bail by the High Court.

William Brennan (31) of Longbridge, Ballyhalwick, Dunmanway is charged with assaulting his brother Jerry Jr, causing him harm as well as assaulting his other brother, John, causing him harm on Saturday August 17th last. He has been in custody since the incident.

At Clonakilty District Court this week, Judge James McNulty remanded him in custody, subject to the High Court granting him bail.

His father, Jerry Brennan Sr (77) of the same address, who is accused of assaulting his son Jerry Jr, causing him harm, as well as assaulting another son, John, also causing him harm on the same date, received bail from the High Court earlier this month, but is currently in CUH, the court heard.

Judge McNulty adjourned both cases to October 15th next while the prosecution awaits directions from the director of public prosecutions.