McConalogue: Don’t fear the Nature Restoration Law

AGRICULTURE Minister Charlie McConalogue has reiterated that farmers have nothing to fear the Nature Restoration Law, which was formally passed on Monday by the EU Environmental Council.

Farmers groups including the IFA and ICMSA expressed serious concerns at the passing of the law. The ICMSA said that passing of the Nature Restoration Law days after the European elections ‘smacks of cynicism’.

IFA President Francie Gorman said that stalling of this law by member states amounted to ‘pre-election political theatre’.

In February, 11 of Ireland’s 13 MEPs – including all of the Ireland South MEPs – backed the Nature Restoration Law in February’s vote at the European Parliament. MEPs Sean Kelly of Fine Gael and Billy Kelleher of Fianna Fáil were among those to back the measure. Kelly topped the poll in Ireland South in the elections, with Kelleher second home.

This week ICMSA president Denis Drennan demanded official confirmation that no farmer or private landowner will be compelled or ordered to take actions that the State or any external agency decides upon as meeting individual obligations under the NRL.

‘Any “on farm” actions under the NRL must only be voluntary and at the discretion of the individual farmer,’ said Mr Drennan.

Minister McConalogue reiterated his assurance to farmers that all nature restoration measures will be voluntary.

‘I want to be very clear that restoration measures will not negatively impact any existing CAP commitment, or any other scheme or incentive delivered by my Department. This was confirmed by Commissioner Sinkevicius. Any restoration measures that landowners choose to participate in will be voluntary, well incentivised, and resourced.’

He said that Ireland has already announced a €3.15bn Climate and Nature Fund to support implementation.

‘Farmers are committed to biodiversity and it is only right that they are provided with very strong funding separate to CAP to ensure that they are rewarded for any actions that they might voluntarily contribute to.’

Outgoing Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace acknowledged many farmers are totally against the regulation, but he said he firmly believe they should welcome it. ‘Farmers and landowners should not fear the regulation, but should instead welcome the opportunities it will provide.

‘Restoration does not mean taking land out of production. The regulation creates legal obligations for member states, but not for farmers. The restoration targets do not apply to farmers, only to the member states. That means that restoration measures will be voluntary for farmers.’