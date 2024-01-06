McCarthy: Castlehaven are ready for toughest challenge

BY GER McCARTHY

JAMES McCarthy has great respect for Connacht champions St Brigid’s but insists Castlehaven are not travelling to Semple Stadium on Sunday to make up the numbers.

St Brigid’s manager Jerome Stack has been effusive in his praise of Castlehaven’s run to the penultimate stage of the All-Ireland series. Speaking to the Roscommon Herald shortly after defeating Corofin to become Connacht champions, Stack outlined why Castlehaven have earned his and St Brigid’s players’ admiration.

‘They’re (Castlehaven) a seasoned, battle-hardened team,’ Stack said. ‘I’m under no illusions about what’s coming at us, and the players are under no illusions. Anything you’ll get from Castlehaven, you’ll earn. They’ve come the hard road.’

The fact St Brigid’s knocked out All-Ireland challengers Corofin, kicking 1-13 in the process, means Castlehaven are in no way underestimating the challenge that lies ahead.

‘On paper, Corofin were favourites but St Brigid’s dismantled them and could have won by more on the day,’ Haven boss James McCarthy told The Southern Star.

‘They have pedigree and eight players on the Roscommon (inter-county) panel including the captain. St Brigid’s have won a club All-Ireland before and know the pathway. Every year, they are there or thereabouts.

‘Look, we know what we are going up against but in saying that we are not going to Semple Stadium to make up the numbers.’

Castlehaven’s experienced players like Brian Hurley, Damien Cahalane, Mark Collins and Michael Hurley are all used to big occasions in both club and county colours. So, one of the biggest benefits of this year’s provincial title run has been exposing the younger core of the Haven’s panel to big game build-ups and atmospheres. Manager McCarthy admits that learning from those experiences, most recently against Dingle, will be critical to the Munster champions’ hopes of reaching an All-Ireland club final.

‘I think those experiences were a help to us the last day against Dingle,’ McCarthy said.

‘Even going into the shootout, I know it sounds easy saying it now, but we were calm going into the penalties. We had been there twice before and knew that the lads didn’t need to worry. We told them to chill out, what will be will be, so just have a go.

‘There are a lot of new leaders in our group now. That day, about ten fellas put up their hands to take a penalty. Some of them could barely walk but they still wanted to take one.

‘This year, a good rapport has built up between the players. You need that, you need that bond. We have massive spirit and respect built for each other since the start of last year. Friendship too, that is one of the main things.

‘I keep saying to the players that when you have a county medal in your back pocket, you are a better player for it.’