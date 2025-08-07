O’Donoghue stars as impressive Inniscarra make light work of Ballyhea

Inniscarra 2-23

Ballyhea 1-19

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

A MOST encouraging start in the Co-Op SuperStores Senior A Hurling Championship by Inniscarra at Mourneabbey on Saturday.

The Mid Cork men weren’t in the least bit flattered to finish seven points to the good over Ballyhea. They always appeared to have the situation under control after forging 1-6 to 0-4 ahead, courtesy of a superb individual goal by wing-back Brian Daly in the 15th minute.

In fairness, the losers battled gamely throughout, but they never managed to cut the gap to less than four points subsequently. Their fate was effectively sealed when midfielder Frank Horgan bagged Inniscarra’s second goal to make it 2-18 to 0-16 inside the last quarter.

The spadework for Horgan’s strike was done by Cameron Lynch, who was particularly impressive in attack where Andrew McCarthy and Daniel Murphy also made commendable contributions.

Horgan and Joe Enright comprised a workmanlike midfield pairing, with the latter embellishing his input with unerring accuracy from placed balls.

Enright was Inniscarra’s top marksman, finishing with nine points to his name, one of which came from play. They were especially well served defensively, not least by Cork senior Sean O’Donoghue and Brian Daly in a commanding half-back line.

They fell behind just once, to a Ballyhea point from Pa O’Callaghan in the opening minute, but a return of six scores shared by Enright (2), Padraig Holland, Brian Daly, Andrew McCarthy and Daniel Murphy left them favourably positioned before Daly’s goal put them firmly in the driving side. It was 1-13 to 0-10 at the interval.

Relying largely on free-taker John Morrissey for penetration, Ballyhea never seriously threatened to overhaul Inniscarra in the second half, although they did manage to trim the deficit to four points, 1-14 to 0-13, by the 35th minute.

An inspirational score from centre-back O’Donoghue helped to steady the Inniscarra ship two minutes later. It was virtually plain sailing for the 2023 premier intermediate kingpins after Frank Horgan’s goal gave them a sizeable advantage.

It’s a measure of Inniscarra’s general superiority that they could afford the luxury of clocking up 14 wides over the hour, while Ballyhea’s only goal was scored by Tom Hanley deep in stoppage time.

Next, Inniscarra will square up to Bishopstown, who, relegated from premier senior last year, were operating two grades above the Muskerry side in 2023.

OUR STAR: Sean O’Donoghue was majestic at centre back for Inniscarra, adorning his defensive duties with a brace of points.

Scorers

Inniscarra: J Enright 0-9 (6f, 2 65s); B Daly 1-1; F Horgan 1-0; C Lynch, D Murphy 0–3 each; P Holland 0-2 (1f); A McCarthy, S O’Donoghue 0-2 each; M Nagle 0-1.

Ballyhea: J Morrissey 0-12 (10f); Tom Hanley 1-1; P O’Callaghan 0-4; J Copps, M O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: E O’Neill; D Keane, C O’Leary, J O’Sullivan; B Daly, S O’Donoghue, C Dineen; J Enright, F Horgan; J Keane, M Nagle, C Lynch; D Murphy, A McCarthy, P Holland.

Subs: T Lyons for O’Sullivan (45), N Buckley for Keane (49), S O’Mahony for Keane (56).

Ballyhea: M Browne; A Barrett, L Hanley, W Carroll; J Copps, Tom Hanley, J Hennessy; L Crowley, Tiernan Hanley; P O’Callaghan C Cox, J Morrissey; K Morrissey, M O’Sullivan, E O’Leary.

Subs: D Curtin for K Morrissey (ht), G Morrissey for O’Leary (53), M Mortell for O’Sullivan (56).

Referee: K O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers).