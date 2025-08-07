Jack Cullinane’s the ace for Bandon as Lilywhites hit three goals in second-half blitz

Bandon 3-18

Russell Rovers 0-19

JJ HURLEY REPORTS

A POWERFUL second-half performance by Bandon, aided by three well-taken goals, saw the Lilywhites power past Russell Rovers in Riverstick on Sunday.

The opening half was marked by anxious play by both sides in this Co-op Superstores Intermediate A Hurling Championship Group 1 opener, but Bandon threw off the shackles at the restart when the promising Jack Cullinane crashed the sliotar to the Rovers net on 41 minutes, after a Darren Crowley had done the ground work.

Last year’s All-Ireland junior A finalists hardly had time to reset when Conor Cullinane scored a second goal on 43 minutes.

A point from Charlie Long and Bandon talisman Michael Cahalane was followed with another well-deserved goal for Jack Cullinane on 50 minutes. In truth, it was game over.

Team coach James Nyhan was pleased with his side’s performance against a side coached by Donal Óg Cusack, but admitted their first-half display could have been better.

‘I would say it was a good performance but I wouldn’t have said that at half time – we were jittery in the first half, we were making silly mistakes, maybe we were a bit nervous,’ Nyhan said.

There were no nerves for Cahalane in the opening minutes as he gave his side the lead. Minutes later, Pat Barry had to be on his toes as Charlie O’Dwyer went for goal, but the Bandon goalkeeper was more than equal.

With neither side able to gain the upper hand, Bandon had the slight advantage after 12 minutes, leading 0-4 to 0-3, which included a super score from Ciaran McCarthy. However, by the 22nd minute, the Imokilly side moved into the lead, 0-7 to 0-5, before Bandon’s Nelson McCarthy fired over, followed by an outrageous stop by the Bandon keeper at the other end.

From there to the break, Bandon outgunned Rovers, as Cahalane (2) and Darren Crowley scores saw the Carbery club hold a 0-9 to 0-8 advantage at the interval.

A classy point from Conor McCarthy early in the second half put Rovers on notice and despite the outstanding Josh Beausang keeping his side in the game, Bandon were looking dangerous in front of goal.

It was Jack Cullinane who struck first and with Peter Murphy marshalling his defence, Bandon’s tails were up as they led 1-14 to 0-13 after 41 minutes. By the time the 50th minute arrived Bandon were home and hosed, as Cullinane had claimed his second goal and Conor Calnan added to the green flag tally.

Scorers

Bandon: M Cahalane 0-8 (6f); J Cullinane 2-1; C Calnan 1-1; C McCarthy 0-3; C Long, D Crowley 0-2; N McCarthy 0-1.

Russell Rovers: J Beausang 0-13 (9f, 2 65); S O’Donovan, C Ahern, B Hartnett, Luke Duggan Murray, K Tatten 0-1 each.

Bandon: P Barry; C Twomey, E Twomey, N McCarty; R long, P Murphy, P Calnan; C Long, D O’Donovan; D Crowley, M Cahalane, C Lynch; J Cullinane, C Calnan, C McCarthy.

Subs: E McSweeney for D Crowley (51), M Sugrue for C McCarthy (55).

Russell Rovers: R Walsh; K Tattan, P Lane, J McGrath; K Ahearn, K Walsh, F Murray; D Moynihan, L Duggan Murray; C O Dwyer, J Beausang, D Crotty; B Harnett, C Sheehan, C Ahern.

Subs: S O’Donovan for D Moynihan (33), Sam Walsh for F Murray (54).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).