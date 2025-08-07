Patients urged to seek GP advice as hospital ED busy

HSE South West is cautioning that the Emergency Department at CUH is currently experiencing very high levels of activity, and is asking the public to consider other care options such as their GP or pharmacist.

It advised that when there is a large volume of ED attendances, patients are prioritised in terms of clinical need and wait times for non-urgent care can be lengthy.

Patients arriving to the ED will be clinically assessed and seen in order or priority, so those with non-urgent presentations will be waiting a long time and are advised to seek alternative treatments.

GPs can also access Urgent Virtual Care (UVC), a new regional telehealth service which allows GPs and paramedics to consult directly by phone, or by video call, with a senior medical decision-maker in Emergency Medicine or Geriatric Medicine.

They can advise you if you need to attend the ED. As always, people who do require emergency care are encouraged to attend EDs where they will be prioritised.

HSE area manager for Cork South and West Priscilla Lynch said:

‘Our priority is to protect access to emergency care for those who need it most. We’re asking the public to help us by seeking treatment through other trusted services such as GPs, SouthDoc, pharmacists, and their local injury unit.’

Cork University Hospital CEO Jennifer Kearney said: ‘It’s vital we reserve our resources for patients with the most critical needs. I urge everyone to pause and consider: ‘Is the ED the right place for my care?’ There are excellent alternatives available.’