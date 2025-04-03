Man charged with rape further remanded in custody

DIRECTIONS are still outstanding from the director of public prosecutions in relation to a man charged with the rape and false imprisonment of a 17-year-old girl in West Cork last month.

The man in his 20s appeared by video link at Clonakilty District Court and has been previously charged with rape, sexual assault, assault causing harm and false imprisonment of a girl at a location in West Cork on Sunday February 16th last.

At the court sitting, Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge Treasa Kelly that a file is currently being prepared for the director of public prosecutions and that the offences before the court are quite serious.

Judge Kelly was told that the accused’s solicitor consented for his client to be remanded in custody to appear at Clonakilty District Court by video link on April 15th.