We looked at Live Aid, where we don’t today

There was some allusion to the 40 year anniversary of Live Aid made earlier this month, but not much. One suspects it makes for uncomfortable viewing, and would bring into stark contrast the treatment of the Palestinian people and their suffering today. While Live Aid had the UK’s Diana and Charles gladly taking their seats, prominently in support of the campaign, Gazan civilians face swathes of political silence in the face of the torture that is being done to them and their children.

It seems some famines are more PR-friendly than others. An image of three-year old Birhan Woldu was beamed around the world in 1985 to raise money for Ethiopia. Meanwhile in 2025, the public safe in their homes and in front of their phones sometimes continue to watch and witness, but will often turn away and say ‘I can’t look at it any more’.

In 1985, the ‘solution’ to a famine was to donate money, raise money, money, money, money. In contrast, General Secretary of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland is this week describing how there is ‘enormous quantities of relief, paid by European donors standing at the gates of Gaza.’

This time, it’s not money that’s lacking but humanity, decency, mercy, and compassion. Is that the clue to why we look away? In 1985, it felt we could do something tangible. Now, we feel powerless, because we are. That said, the pages of The Southern Star each week tell the story of people who do what they can to show solidarity, empathy, and to yes, raise money.

And if it can’t help the Gazan people directly, it does allow us to retain our humanity, and help us to not to look away any more than we can help it.