There’s no magic wand, but we help keep people alive…

The Samaritans centre in Clonakilty supports the West Cork community. Megan Mulligan talks to one local volunteer, Dan O’Sullivan. about his two decades of active listening…

Thursday July 24th is Samaritans Awareness Day, a date chosen to reflect the charity’s 24/7 availability. The organisation has opened a new branch in Clonakilty, strengthening their support network across West Cork.

The launch marks a significant milestone in The Samaritans’ ongoing mission to provide round-the-clock emotional support to those in distress. While the West Cork centre has been quietly operating for over a year, it was formally launched in June and now receives more than 400 calls every month.

‘That’s 400 moments of someone in need, reaching out for connection and being met with empathy,’ said author Louise O’Neill at the centre’s official launch. ‘That’s 400 chances to say: you’re not alone. And sometimes, that is everything.’

Veteran volunteer Dan O’Sullivan has been with the Samaritans for over two decades. He was moved to join after the death by suicide of someone he knew. ‘I was really shocked by it,’ O’Sullivan explained. ‘He was a leader in his school and in his class; a really sunny personality.’

It struck Dan that this young man’s suicide was ‘a permanent solution to a temporary problem’. And he knew he wanted to help.

The Samaritans provide a confidential, non-judgmental listening service for anyone experiencing emotional distress. While many associate the charity with suicide prevention, O’Sullivan stresses that people call for many reasons, from grief and anxiety to loneliness, bullying, relationship problems, and more. ‘There’s no such thing as an uni portant call,’ he said.

Samaritan volunteers are guided by three basic principles; they operate under near absolute confidentiality, they offer no advice, and they provide a judgement-free space. It was this last principle that was most attractive to Dan.

‘There is so much judgement everywhere,’ he explained, ‘so it was nice to be able to shed all of that and just “accept the caller as is.’

Active listening lies at the heart of the Samaritans’ approach. Volunteers are trained to respond with empathy, allowing callers to explore their own feelings and often come to their own conclusions.

‘People generally know their options,’ Dan said. ‘But it is the effect that the event has on them’ that they want to talk about. Volunteers listen, acknowledge, support, and validate.

The most common issues Dan’s callers raise re loneliness and isolation, depression and anxiety, bereavement, work problems, bullying, elderly issues, and relationship or family difficulties.

He said: ‘Every day is different. I never get bored.’ He is a great believer in the art of active listening, describing it as ‘transformative’, He added: It doesn’t necessarily change the reality of the person’s circumstances, but it certainly helps people cope.

‘Somebody is on a journey and we are a companion to them to make sure they continue on. There is no magic wand, but we help keep people alive. All of us need to be listened to.’

While the organisation operates nationwide, the establishment of a dedicated branch in Clonakilty has been a key step in strengthening local support across West Cork. The new Centre is part of a national pilot initiative aimed at decentralising support and making volunteering more accessible. Previously, West Cork residents had to travel to the Cork City branch, a significant barrier for many. Today, the Clonakilty hub supports around 40 volunteers from across the region.

Volunteer training is held twice a year and spans eight weeks, with sessions lasting about three hours per week. New volunteers are paired with mentors before taking calls independently. Each volunteer commits to a minimum of three 3.5-hour ‘duties’ per month, including at least one overnight duty.

Scheduling is flexible, allowing volunteers to choose times that suit them best. At the end of each shift, volunteers debrief with a Day Leader to reflect on their experiences and to help them process the emotional weight of their work. Volunteers also adopt ‘Sam’ names, used only at the centre and within the organisation. This practice helps maintain confidentiality and provides a buffer between their personal and volunteer lives.

Essentially, the goal is to shed their ‘Sam’ personas, along with the emotional toll, before heading home.

Dan said that since opening, the people of West Cork have been very supportive and welcoming. The centre is funded entirely by donations, with support coming from individuals, community fundraisers, GAA clubs, and sponsored events. All funds raised locally go directly to the Clonakilty-based centre.

In addition to their phone service, the Samaritans offer outreach programmes to schools, community groups, and organisations.

Anyone can contact the Samaritans for free at any time by calling 116 123 or emailing [email protected]. All services are confidential. The calls do not appear on phone bills, and works from both landlines and mobiles, even those without credit.

For outreach or general information, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.ie. To learn more about volunteering, email [email protected].

By bringing their presence closer to home, the Clonakilty branch ensures that the Samaritans’ life-saving work remains accessible—not only to those who seek help, but also to those who give it.