‘Mam went to the All-Ireland – little did I think I’d be in it myself a few years later’

Growing up, Ellen Nyhan was always an interested observer as her family members took part in ploughing matches. But now Ellen herself is one of the top competitors in West Cork

ELLEN Nyhan admits to being ‘practically reared’ at ploughing matches throughout West Cork where she saw first her dad, and then her mum, compete and take top honours.

It’s hardly surprising, so, that the 24-year-old couldn’t wait to get behind the wheel herself to make her own mark in competitions, both locally and nationally.

‘Dad has been ploughing for years with the Cork West ploughing team, long before I was born, and he would’ve competed in the three-furrow standard class with a two-wheel drive Massey Ferguson 675,’ she told The Southern Star.

‘My siblings and I were practically reared at the Cork West matches each Sunday during the ploughing season where we’d watch him plough from the back of his jeep! He went on to win an All-Ireland title in the three-furrow standard class in 2007. After that, he changed to a two-furrow competition plough and competed in the intermediate class. Then my mum said she would give it a go, as there was an opening in the “farmerette” class. She competed in many All-Irelands and was always pipped at the post, bringing home silver,’ said Ellen, who lives in Ballinspittle with parents Jimmy and Rose, brother Noel (22), and sister Deirdre (20).

Even though she grew up on a farm, and plays an active role on the farm, she didn’t choose to go down the ag route.

Instead, she graduated from Munster Technological University in October 2023 with a bachelor of science in pharmaceutical biotechnology and works in MSD Brinny as part of a Stem graduate programme.

‘We live on a beef farm. We mainly keep Aberdeen Angus and Hereford cattle but we’d have a few continental breeds also. We previously ran a weanling to beef system but the last few years, dad has bought in calves and we’ve reared them up. As well as farming, he also drives a lorry for Barryroe Co-op.

‘Mam is a health carer in CUH, my brother is doing an agri mechanics apprenticeship and my sister is in college studying veterinary nursing. We all chip in and do our bit here around the farm. whether it’s feeding or dosing the animals, moving them to new paddocks, or covering the pit for the silage or drawing in the bales when making hay, there are always jobs to be done and dad has always taught us the correct and safe way to go about them,’ said Ellen.

When Rose started competing, Ellen’s eyes were opened to the fact that it was something she could try herself.

‘I would’ve still been quite young at the time and would’ve always just gone to the matches to watch dad plough. When mam went to the All-Ireland I remember watching her compete in the farmerette class and little did I think I’d be competing in it myself a few years later. She has always encouraged me to give it a go, as there weren’t many women stepping up to do it in West Cork, so I took the opportunity and I’ve been at it since then.’

Like most teens raised on a farm, she got her tractor licence when she was 16 and competed in her first match a few weeks later.

‘It was an East Cork match (Ballyfeard) which we always love to support each year. I got up that morning and dad just kind of asked if I’d give it a go and said we’ll see how I got on. I had never ploughed before that, or done any of the adjustments or anything like that, so I was definitely just thrown into the deep end. But I’ll never forget that I got 116 marks (out of 150) at that match and I’d never ploughed before, so I was delighted with myself!’

Ellen uses a New Holland 4835 tractor and a two-furrow Kverneland competition plough. ‘Dad and mam would’ve ploughed with that tractor and plough also,’ she said. Even though she just ‘rocked up’ for her first competition, she now follows a rigorous training

schedule.

‘There are usually local matches every weekend during the spring season which I’d take part in. For the All-Irelands in September, the prep starts around mid to late August when dad starts getting the tractors ready, swapping to the narrow wheels and getting the ploughs ready to go practising.

‘We are lucky to have stubble fields near the farm that neighbours or family friends let us practise in. It can be a bit of a busy time of the year, with tractors still being occupied on the farm for jobs and sometimes stubble fields can be scarce for practising when farmers aren’t able to cut their barley due to the weather. We just try to make the most out of any spare time we get to go out. We give all hours in the field practising, up early mornings and even evenings after work, correcting any mistakes and seeing what I could do better for the

next day.’

She’s already had considerable success, including bronzes and silverware at national level.

‘At my first All-Ireland in 2018 in the senior novice class, I came in second place. The next year I moved in the farmerette class and was fortunate enough to represent Cork West on multiple occasions in the All-Ireland in 2019 (placing third), 2021 (placing third) 2022 (placing second) and 2024 at the most recent ploughing championships, where I devastatingly missed out on gold by just one mark. I’m not letting that knock me down, though, and I’m determined to try again next year.’

To be a good plougher, you need a steady eye and a lot of patience as you are constantly up and down off the tractor adjusting the plough, Ellen says. ‘Straightness is also very important. You have to be straight from the very beginning, it’s half the battle of doing a good bank. You have to be very precise with your measurements, they are probably the most important thing to watch. If you are out any little bit in your measurements, it will show up in your work. The soil is a factor as well, and the soil where the All-Ireland’s are, generally in the midlands, is very different to what we have in Cork.’

Fortunately, being a female plougher hasn’t ever been an issue for her.

‘I have received enormous support from my family, my friends, neighbours, my colleagues, the Cork West ploughing team of course, and the also from friends in other ploughing teams around Ireland. That encouragement is what is going to keep young people interested and involved, and any negative comments would knock anyone’s confidence. I am quite headstrong and wouldn’t let anything like that get to me too much. I prefer to focus on what I’m doing as I know I want to continuously improve and learn.’

What’s the attraction?

‘I suppose just growing up around it sparked the interest, but the main thing is that I get to do it with my dad. He has coached me throughout the years and we work really well together. He has so much experience behind him and he’s very much a perfectionist, which definitely rubs off me. I learn loads from him and he always takes the time to teach and talk me through what’s going on – it’s very technical.

I also like getting to compete alongside my brother Noel who competes in the under 28 class. My sister Deirdre is involved in the novice class, and is a great tractor driver and loves farming life. It’s great to see more and more young people coming into it as their parents or other family members would’ve competed in previous years and have now stepped into the coaching role, like dad has, to get the next generation

involved.’