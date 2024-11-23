Make a statement on your shelf

Dressing your shelves, carefully consider which decorative items to use. Some people prefer to use only books to style their bookshelves, but adding some items to your shelves can add visual interest.

First, the best items to use are ones you already own. ‘Shop’ your house before rushing out and buying anything new, as you likely already own items that fit within your colour scheme, and they will be more likely to have some sentimental meaning behind them.

If you don’t have any items, or too few, I’d recommend that you wait to collect items for your shelves. When you travel, or perhaps you will develop a new hobby, you can look for items to take back with you, or create, that will have greater meaning than something you bought in a store on a whim.

Use items that can be ‘statement’ pieces — things that can stand on their own and are visually interesting — and smaller, more ‘normal’ pieces that aren’t necessarily eye-catching, but are consistent with the theme and help reinforce your look.

You’re looking for items that vary in texture/material. Decide what kinds of materials you’d like to use (perhaps brushed gold, darker woods, stoneware pottery, etc), and find items that fit within those parameters.

Consider using plants, too. Faux or real, depending on your preference.

