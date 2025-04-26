Lyre Rovers close the gap in Women's 7s Premier Division title race

LYRE Rovers have moved to within one point of the leaders in the Fusion Home Decor West Cork League Women's 7s Premier Division after picking up a huge three points in the title battle.

Goals from Laura Cooke (2) and Erica Jennings saw Lyre beat Beara United 3-1, and in the process leapfrog the Beara outfit into second place in the table as the title race hots up.

Lyre now have 34 points after 13 games played, and have two games in hand on leaders Drinagh Rangers who sit on 35 points after 15 matches. Beara lie in third place on 32 points after playing their 16th and final game of the campaign.

There’s a huge game possibly looming in May as Drinagh will travel to Lyre, but if the latter win their matches against Aultagh Celtic this Sunday (when they can hit the top) and Drinagh Rangers B, they will clinch the title before that.

Meanwhile, in the O’BrienWaterServices.com Championship, Lyre Rovers beat Skibbereen 4-0 with goals from Eoin Murphy (2), Kevin Keohane and William Bailey.

Already promoted, Lyre stay three points ahead of Baltimore, also guaranteed promotion, after the latter beat Aultagh B 4-1 on Tuesday night with goals from Jason Minhane, Peter O’Driscoll, Danny Collins and Kieran O’Driscoll. Baltimore have a game in hand.

Elsewhere in the Championship last weekend, Ardfield defeated Skibbereen Celtic 4-0 – Olan Murphy opened the scoring in the first half, before Adrian Whelton, Annraoi Creedan and Tomás Ó Donnabhain all added second-half goals in a convincing win.