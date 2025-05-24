Lyre Rovers and Sullane hit six in U12 Schoolboys League

THE schoolboys age-grades provided plenty of goals amid sizzling temperatures in the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League this past week.

Lyre Rovers joined Castlelack Athletic at the summit of the U12 Schoolboys Premier League. The former overcame Dunmanway Town 6-2 to register their first three points of the season in Lyre. Fionn Collins and Darryl Farr scored for Town but a Sonny Crowley hat-trick plus additional Tiernan O’Regan, Seán Collins and Zachary Walsh efforts won it for Rovers.

In U12 Schoolboys League One, four Darragh Lynch goals and two from Conor Kelleher earned Sullane a 6-3 victory away to Bay Rovers in Kealkill. Tyler O’Sullivan (2) and Rory Murnane scored for Bay.

Penalties were required to decide the U13 Schoolboys Challenge Cup semi-final between Drinagh Rangers and Clonakilty AFC Reds. Charlie Daly opened the scoring for Rangers before a Liam Byerley equaliser made it 1-1 on the hour. Dylan O’Brien edged Clonakilty ahead but a late Séan O’Brien strike made it 2-2. Extra-time failed to produce another goal and Drinagh won the ensuing penalty shootout 4-2. Skibbereen Dynamos will face Rangers in the decider.

A new season of U13 Schoolboys Championship League action kicked off with Clonakilty AFC Greens and Lyre Rovers drawing 1-1 in Ballyvackey. Ewan Bell cancelled out Eduard Ulianov's opener for Lyre.

Ardfield will take on Castlelack in this season’s U13 Schoolboys Shield final following a 4-1 defeat of Bay Rovers at the Showgrounds. Eddie O’Sullivan scored for Bay but Johnny O’Loghlin (2), Liam Fargnoli and Ryan Whelton efforts sent Ardfield through.

***

Dunmanway Town are the early U14 Schoolboys Premier League pacesetters following a 5-2 victory away to Drinagh Rangers. Vittor Leite Coutinho (2), Eoghan Foley, Hugh McCarthy and Max Bramoulle were amongst the winners’ goals. Rocco O’Reilly Bermueller and an own goal represented Rangers’ responses.

Barry Connolly netted a hat-trick with Patrick O’Leary, Dara Ryan and Michael Ryan also finding the net to send Lyre Rovers through to the U14 Schoolboys Cup semi-finals following a 6-1 defeat of Sullane. Cole O'Tuama replied for the hosts. Rovers will take on Skibbereen and Drinagh Rangers will face Clonakilty AFC United in the cup’s penultimate round.

This season’s U15 Schoolboys Premier League has been split into two groups. Brinny hosted Castlelack United and Drinagh Rangers’ Group B clash where the away team came out on top 6-0. TJ McCarthy netted a hat-trick with Ryan White, Jack Coakley and Kaelan Twomey also getting their names on the winners’ scoresheet.

In the U16 Schoolboys Premier League, Togher Celtic are up and running thanks to an opening weekend Group B success. Togher overcame Clonakilty AFC 3-1 in Ballyvackey courtesy of Daniel Vassallo, Michael Galvin and Levi Bosma strikes. Alex O’Regan provided Clon’s solitary reply.