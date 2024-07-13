Lucy McCarthy fires leaders Dunmanway to latest win

BY GER McCARTHY

TITLE CONTENDERS Dunmanway Town have moved clear at the summit of the West Cork U12 Schoolgirls Championship League.

Lucy McCarthy netted twice in Dunmanway’s 6-0 win away to Castlelack, while Amelie McCarthy, Nicola Hurley, Fayne Bunston and Rachel O’Leary also got their names on the scoresheet.

Despite the defeat, Castlelack produced a determined effort with goalkeeper Lily Mae Keohane the pick of the Brinny club’s top performers. Ciara O’Sullivan, Muireann O’Sullivan and Ava Hickey also impressed.

As for Dunmanway, a fourth win in as many outings owed much to Rachel O’Leary’s standout display. Amelie McCarthy, Ava Healy and Alice O’Donovan were Town’s other best players.

That result moved Dunmanway three points clear of closest U12 Schoolgirls Championship contenders Riverside Athletic.

***

The battle for the SuperValu U12 Schoolgirls Premier League title intensified with Lyre Rovers and Sullane playing out a four-goal thriller in Lyre. Alice O’Sullivan twice found the net for Rovers in a game Hannah Buttimer and Eadaoin Collins also played well for the hosts. Grace Hoare and Carolins Creedon strikes earned Sullane a point.

Inter Clonakilty lead the way atop the U12 Schoolgirls Premier standings. Three points behind are second placed Drinagh Rangers with Lyre Rovers and Sullane’s draw consolidating both clubs’ joint-third place positions.

Riverside Athletic and Castlelack couldn’t be separated in their SuperValu U13 Schoolgirls Premier League. Sarah Barrett netted twice for Athletic in a 2-2 draw. Saoirse O’Donovan was amongst the goals for a Castlelack side that left Carbery Park with a share of the points.

Dunmanway Town are the current U13 Schoolgirls Premier pacesetters and enjoy a five-point lead over nearest challengers Castlelack. Riverside’s draw with the latter represented their first points of the campaign.

***

There were two fixtures completed in the SuperValu U16 Schoolboys Premier League last week. What a game it turned out to be between Sullane and league leaders Bunratty United who produced a nine-goal thriller in Coolea.

Leading 4-2 at the break, Bunratty eventually edged the result 5-4 thanks to Sam Logan (2), Patrick Harrington, Ryan O’Sullivan and Daniel Copithorne goals. Luc O’Liathain netted a hat-trick but still ended up on the losing side. Brendan O’Callaghan was Sullane’s other scorer in a rip-roaring contest. Best for the winners included Sam Logan, Michael Ward, Dylan O’Driscoll and Damian Williams. Luc O’Liathain, Aaron Lane, Brendan O’Callaghan and Kyle Cronin starred for Sullane.

In the same division, Dunmanway Town stayed within a point of leaders Bunratty thanks to a 6-1 victory at home to Drinagh Rangers. Shaun O’Connell (2), Daniel Vassallo, Conor Vassallo, Alex Bramoulle and Ryan O’Boy netted for Town.