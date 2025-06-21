Lucky 13 for West Cork in Kennedy Cup

THE West Cork Academy enjoyed a productive week at the University of Limerick where they secured a 13th place finish in the SFAI Kennedy Cup.

The region’s U14 schoolboys’ squad began their week with a loss to the North Eastern Regional League before rebounding superbly to defeat Kilkenny 5-2 in their final Group 8 outing. Jack Allen’s hat-trick along with Calum Craig and Eoghan Hickey strikes secured a group runners-up spot and a Kennedy Bowl quarter-final berth.

On day three, drizzly, wet conditions greeted West Cork and Wexford as they attempted to progress to the Bowl semi-finals. David Hall’s side settled quickly and brought the best out of Wexford goalkeeper Sam Hourihan during the early exchanges.

There was little to choose between the sides until the 21st minute when a free kick on the corner of West Cork’s penalty box produced an opening goal. A curling, back post-delivery was headed in by Patrick O’Leary to hand Wexford a 1-0 lead.

West Cork restarted the second period in attacking mode, eager to grab an equaliser. Once again, Wexford net-minder Sam Hourihan proved unbeatable, making a string of top-class saves.

Pressing higher, the local academy was susceptible to the counter-attack. Twice Wexford went close to doubling their lead as Bay Rovers’ Blake Hegarty produced an excellent stop before the Model County blazed another attempt wide. Despite a terrific display, spurning three late chances, West Cork were unable to find an equaliser and fell to the narrowest of defeats, 1-0.

That outcome saw the West Cork Academy line up against the North Dublin Schoolboys League (NDSL) on Thursday afternoon. The local academy produced a dominant performance, utilising every squad member to record a 2-0 victory. It should have been a wider winning margin as West Cork twice rattled the NDSL upright and crossbar as well as forcing their opponents’ goalkeeper, Jamie Galvin, into several stops.

Prior to the tournament, David Hall’s side worked hard on their set-piece execution. It was fitting that two West Cork free kicks, in the 13th and 45th minutes, forced a brace of NDSL own goals to cement the 2-0 triumph.

Last Friday, on the final day of Kennedy Cup competition, West Cork took on the Carlow and District Juveniles League in a 13th/14th (overall placing) play-off.

West Cork got off to the best possible start with Clonakilty AFC’s Adian Whooley finding the net after five minutes.

No further additions to the scoreboard saw West Cork change ends 1-0 ahead. It took nine minutes of the second period before the leaders doubled their advantage. Castlelack FC’s Jack Allen took his personal total to four tournament goals and handed West Cork an unassailable 2-0 lead.

That’s the way it stayed, bringing the curtain down on another West Cork Academy Kennedy Cup campaign with a record of three wins and two losses from their five matches.

Elsewhere, Limerick Desmond won the 2025 SFAI Kennedy Cup thanks to a 2-0 defeat of Donegal in the top-ranked decider.

The West Cork Academy Kennedy Cup squad included Jack Allen (captain, Castlelack), Max Bramoulle (Dunmanway Town), Donnacha Collins (Drinagh Rangers), Michael Collins (Clonakilty AFC), Vittor Coutinho (Dunmanway Town), Calum Craig (Castlelack), Rory Ecklof (Kilmichael Rovers), Eoghan Foley (Dunmanway Town), Fiachra Garrett (Skibbereen), Aaron Harrington (Castlelack), Hugh McCarthy (Dunmanway Town), Blake Hegarty (Bay Rovers), Eoghan Hickey (Bay Rovers), Cillian Kingston (Drinagh Rangers), Sam Mullany (Bay Rovers), Cole O’Tuama (Sullane), Dara Ryan (Lyre Rovers), Michael Ryan (Lyre Rovers) and Aidan Whooley (Clonakilty AFC).