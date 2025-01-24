Lordan believes Hammies can hit new High as Bandon school targets shock

HAMILTON High School’s senior football team are keen to go where no side from the school has gone before: the Corn Uí Mhuirí final.

The Bandon school has reached the last four of the Munster colleges’ football blue ribband competition for just the second time ever and, like in 2022, it’s a Kerry team standing in their way in Mallow.

Rewind three years and the Hammies pushed eventual Munster champions St Brendan’s College to extra time before just falling short, and the West Cork school wants to go one step further this Saturday (12pm throw-in, live on Clubber).

Similar to 2022, the Hammies will face a formidable Kerry school, current holders Mercy Mounthawk Tralee who are favourites to retain their title.

But Hammies are here on merit, and unbeaten in championship football in the school calendar year, they are sticking to their tried-and-tested routine for Saturday’s semi-final.

‘It’s been a normal build-up, we have trained away as we would have anyway. Our training days are Monday, Wednesday and Friday,’ manager Paddy Lordan told The Southern Star.

‘It’s only the second time that the school has gotten this far. To get back here again is huge. There is a great buzz around the place between the lads, students and teachers. It’s great to see.’

The Hammies beat Dingle school Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in the Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final last week by 2-14 to 0-11, and they impressed in this win in Banteer. Valley Rovers’ Oisin McCarthy kicked 0-9, including seven from placed balls, while Doheny’s Seán Murphy and sub Sam Browne added the goals in the Hammies’ best display of the season.

After topping a group containing Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine Kenmare, Clonakilty Community College and Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh Bishopstown, the Bandon school is into the last four on merit, taking out the six-time Corn Uí Mhuirí winners from West Kerry in the last round.

‘It was massive to beat Chorca Dhuibhne – they are a huge school in the competition, going back ten or 12 years. To be competing against somebody like that and to get a victory against is a big confidence-booster for the lads,’ Lordan said.

‘I have been involved with some of those lads since U14 so I was aware of the potential that was there and knew they could produce on big days like that. Just seeing that come to fruition, you’d just be delighted for the lads. There is a huge amount of ability amongst the squad and it is great that they are getting their rewards as well. Since August, they have been training very hard so it is just great for them.’

Hammies have players from surrounding clubs such as Bandon, Valley Rovers, Newcestown, Dohenys, Clonakilty, Kilbrittain and Castlehaven, and they have gelled well so far. Those clubs are a great help in providing pitches for training too.

‘We owe a huge amount to Bandon GAA because there wouldn’t be any Hammies games without them. For them in particular, Valley Rovers have been good to us in the last couple of weeks and St Mary’s have given us pitches and stuff. To even try and give something back to them, seeing the team be so successful so far is great,’ Lordan added.

After St Francis College Rochestown and Patrician Academy Mallow fell at the quarter-finals, Hamilton High School are the only Cork school left standing in this year’s Corn Uí Mhuirí.

‘It is something that we are aware of and proud of but it won’t affect us either. We don’t want to overplay that. At the end of the day, it is Hammies against Mounthawk instead of a Cork-Kerry thing,’ Lordan said.

‘It is very pleasing. Everyday you go out, you just want to perform to your best and thankfully we are unbeaten in both competitions (Corn Uí Mhuirí and Simcox Cup). There are much tougher tasks ahead in both competitions but we are pleased with what we have done to date. Hopefully we can just kick on and try and get a bit of silverware,’ Lordan said.

While the unbeaten record to date is impressive, Mounthawk will offer a whole new challenge. They are the defending champions and have been in devastating form in this competition, scoring 6-23 against Rochestown.

‘They are the favourites. Even going by reports and what other people are saying, they’re massive favourites but that’s a thing we won’t be worried about. We are very aware of who they have and the firepower they have. There are so many players that have been involved in Kerry squads and I’m sure they will have loads of Kerry U20s this year too,’ Lordan said.

‘We are under no illusions in how strong they are but we will focus on our job and hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves. We’ll see where that gets us then.’