Lisa Harte has her sights set on more silverware

BY GER McCARTHY

LISA Harte has become accustomed to lifting silverware this season, and hopes to get her hands on some more this Sunday.

The O’Donovan Rossa captain has led the Skibbereen team to Cork and Munster junior football glory in an unforgettable campaign, and was honoured with a West Cork Sports Star monthly award at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery on Friday night.

Harte has been an ever-present during her team’s run to the All-Ireland final against Claremorris, and while she acknowledges the excitement locally in the run-up to Sunday, no-one in the Rossas camp is distracted by the hype.

‘It is important to enjoy the lead-in to finals because they are such big occasions but it is also important not to become complacent or get distracted too much,’ Harte stated

‘We have definitely spoken about that. It is vital we control our nerves and just focus on the game itself.

‘We are trying to treat it like any other game but we are going there to get the job done. I suppose everyone is really hungry to get going but it is all about achieving the right result.’

Clearly, winning such a prestigious local award means a great deal to Harte and the O’Donovan Rossa panel; it’s recognition of what they have achieved this season. Also, the way the town of Skibbereen has rallied around their ladies football team is a reflection of the respect O’Donovan Rossa has earned over the past 12 months.

‘The enormity of reaching an All-Ireland final hasn’t really sunk in yet,’ the O’Donovan Rossa captain said at the West Cork Sports Star award presentation.

‘It has been a case of staying focussed as we have no All-Ireland won yet. The way the town of Skibbereen and local businesses have gotten behind us has been absolutely brilliant. Hopefully, we can repay them this weekend.’

Harte also took time to acknowledge the O’Donovan Rossa management team’s efforts in guiding the West Cork club to within one victory of an All-Ireland title.

‘Our management team’s work, under James (O’Donovan), has been incredible to get us to this point,’ she said. ‘I think we really have transformed our team this year. The focus has been on defence and something we have put a lot of work into.

‘Our main focus at the start of the year was to win the county championship. We achieved that and people just said anything after that was a bonus. Once we got the taste of silverware we definitely wanted more.

‘Our mantra since the start of the season has been to focus on the next game and don’t get ahead of ourselves. One game at a time and this next game will be no different.’

Hopefully Harte will be lifting more silverware on Sunday evening in Parnell Park.