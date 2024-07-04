Lightning start stuns Skibb as Uibh Laoire reach Junior B hurling county final

Uibh Laoire 1-13

O’Donovan Rossa 1-11

TOM LYONS REPORTS

THE Rossa hurlers had good reason to rue a terrible start to this Co-op Superstores confined county junior B hurling semi-final in the Sam Maguire Park, Dunmanway, last Saturday evening.

Within four minutes of the throw-in, the Skibbereen men found themselves 1-3 to nil behind, hardly having seen the ball. From there on, it was catch-up and while they bravely closed the gap to a single point at half-time and in the 57th minute, they never managed to draw level throughout the hour. Full credit to the Inchigeelagh side who fought so hard to stay in front and whose better balance, especially in attack, made this a well-deserved victory.

While the bad start was the main cause of Rossas’ defeat, their forward division also had a tough day, scoring just a single point during the game. Four points from placed balls by goalkeeper, Alan Foley, and a combined 1-6 from midfield pairing, the outstanding Mícheál O’Donovan and the unerring Jason Nott, meant that Kevin Cotter’s point in the 22nd minute was the only score from a Rossa forward.

On the other hand, Uibh Laoire had five forwards on the score sheet, contributing 1-10, with impressive centre back, Jim Power, adding three long-range frees. Looking at those statistics, one wonders how Rossa’s managed to be only two points behind at the finish? The answer to that came from the work rate of the two Rossa midfielders and the playing of a sweeper in defence, with veterans like goalkeeper, Alan Foley, Flor Crowley, Niall McCarthy and sweeper, Shane Crowley outstanding.

‘We got off to a great start, really hit the ground running,’ said delighted Uibh Laoire manager, John Murphy. ‘It gave us a great cushion but this is a very experienced, solid Skibbereen side and we were not surprised when they fought back to be only a point behind at the break. We got off to a good start in the second half, too, with two quick points, and we managed to keep the gap between us to the end. Of course, we were worried when they closed it to a point again near the end but we showed great character in holding on. We did some great harrying and chasing down, and worked very hard. It was tight in the end, too tight for comfort, but we got there, just about.’

Rossa’s looked as if they were still mentally in the dressing room as Uibh Laoire hit them for 1-3 in the opening four minutes. Centre back, Jim Power, opened the scoring from a free and in the second minute a turnover inside the Rossa 20m line was clinically finished to the net by Jack Phelan. Points by the outstanding Sam Pickering and Liam Kearney had Uibh Laoire buzzing and Rossa’s scratching their heads at the suddenness of it all.

To their credit, driven on by midfielders, Mícheál O’Donovan and Jason Nott, as well as Flor Crowley, Niall McCarthy and Rob Long, Rossa’s got their act together, with sweeper, Shane Crowley playing a lot of ball. For the rest of the half, they would limit Uibh Laoire to three points, from Jamie McGrath, Brian O’Riordan and Sam Pickering.

Alan Foley opened Rossas’ scoring in the sixth minute from a free and Jason Nott pointed from play and a free to cut the lead to a goal, 1-3 to 0-3, at the end of the first quarter. Uibh Laoire, stretched the lead out to five with Jim Power at centre-back a pivotal figure in a highly impressive defensive set-up, in which every player contributed well, especially goalkeeper, David Dineen, with some great saves. However, after Kevin Cotter and Sam Pickering had swapped points, Dineen made his only mistake when he allowed a mishit shot from Mícheál O’Donovan, from 50m out on the wing, to squeeze under his hurley for a goal. A point from Nott and the lead was down to a mere point at the break, 1-6 to 1-5, Rossa’s right back in it.

Unfortunately, Skibbereen failed to learn from their start in the first half, as Uibh Laoire again hit the ground running with quick points on the restart from Jack McSweeney and a Jim Power free. The sides continued to trade scores, Jason Nott, two frees, and Alan Foley, free, for Rossa’s, and Jamie McGrath, free, and Sam Pickering for Uibh Laoire. It was 1-10 to 1-8 at the end of the third quarter, with Alan Foley bringing off a great save from Jack Phelan.

It was point for point again in the last quarter until Alan Foley converted two long-range frees in succession to close the gap to a single point, 1-12 to 1-11, in the 57th minute.

Battling Rossa’s almost forced extra time but Uibh Laoire refused to be caught and when Jack McSweeney pointed in the 60th minute, the lead was back to two and there was no catching the Inchigeelagh men in injury time, 1-13 to 1-11, as they booked a place in the county final.

‘We’re playing premier intermediate football and we have a lot of dual players on this team,’ said Murphy. ‘They have shown fierce commitment, training three nights a week and playing a match every weekend. We have players travelling back and forth to the UK for these matches. Our panel is limited and we’re missing a few through injury. We had our ambitions for this team for the season as we also reached the semi-final last season, losing on this pitch to eventual champions, Oliver Plunkett’s, by a single point. We’ll be meeting either Ballyclough or Buttevant in the final and both are very good sides. We’ll give it our best and see where that gets us.’

Scorers:

Uibh Laoire – Sam Pickering 0-4, Jack Phelan 1-0, Jim Power 0-3f, Jamie McGrath (1f, 1 65) and Jack McSweeney 0-2 each, Liam Kearney and Brian O’Riordan 0-1 each.

O’Donovan Rossa – Jason Nott (3f) 0-5, Alan Foley (3f, 1 65) 0-4, Mícheál O’Donovan 1-1, Kevin Cotter 0-1.

Uibh Laoire: David Dineen, Josh Pickering, Daniel O’Donovan, Barry Murphy, Kevin Manning, Jim Power, Daniel O’Riordan, James O’Donovan, Jack McSweeney, Liam Kearney, Seán O’Riordan, Brian O’Riordan, Jack Phelan, Jamie McGrath, Sam Pickering. Subs used, Shane Galvin for J. Phelan (44), Ciarán O’Riordan for J. O’Donovan (58).

O’Donovan Rossa: Alan Foley, Niall McCarthy, Shane McCarthy, Tom Foley, Dinny O’Regan, Flor Crowley, Daniel Nzuno, Jason Nott, Mícheál O’Donovan, Shane Crowley, Shane O’Donoghue, Rob Long, Seán Connolly, Stevie Cotter, Kevin Cotter. Subs used, Jack O’Driscoll for S. Cotter (35), Eugene Daly for T. Foley (40), Shaun Hodnett for K. Cotter (45), Pa Crowley for S. O’Donoghue (50), Mícheál Sheehy for S. Connolly (57).

Referee: Brian Coniry, Crosshaven.