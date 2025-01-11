Light up the new year

LIGHTING is one of the key elements that will completely transform your living room, and if you’re still depending on the light from a singular ‘overhead’ light, listen up!

A layered lighting scheme is not something new in the interior world. Essentially, it means adding a range of different lighting sources to your room for a layered, ambient feel. As the role of the room changes throughout the day, so does the type of lighting it needs. For a living room, an overhead light, table lamp, floor lamp, picture lights and kinetic lighting (candles and fires) are common combinations.

Cosy lighting living rooms thrive with soft ambient lighting, using indirect sources like dimmable and recessed fixtures, Avoid harsh, direct light, opting for a calm gentle glow that fills the room. This approach sets a peaceful mood, making your space feel serene and intimate.

If you have a lack of plug sockets and the need for electrical work to make more lighting options, don’t fret. As we head into 2025 we will see even more rechargeable lamps and wall lights on the market that finally make it a more accessible interior design choice.

