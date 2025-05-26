LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: It’s not so easy to build these days, despite what reps say

EDITOR – Today, we must stop and try and understand how shallow the intelligence of some our elected representatives are, who relate the building of houses now to that of the 50s and 60s, when they proudly proclaim that production is far behind now to what it was then.

Well, let me point out a few bits of information, as a person from that time, to try and explain the difference between the 50s and 60s and now.

Yes, of course, our state is much richer now than then, but comparing the delivery of housing now to the 50s and 60s is a joke.

In the 50s and 60s , we had no planning permission requirements.

We had no building regulations.

We had no EU habitat directives.

We had no private sector building industry operation in competition with local authorities.

Back then, the local authorities could compulsorily purchase land, and build houses with no planning permission required.

They could hire subcontractors to build with no competition from the private sector; it was a completely different delivery context.

Nowadays, they face an enormously complicated planning regularity environment mentality, which needs to be replaced with a completely new planning act.

Otherwise, every government will be on the back pedal and the required houses will not be built.

Seán Lemass’ 1963 Planning Act, which came into force in 1964, has done more harm than good to the country – not intentionally, but because successive legislators did not keep abreast of it, hence it is no longer fit for purpose.

So, it is so disingenuous to be standing up, trying to take the high moral ground, when they should be correcting the cause of failure.

Michael O’Sullivan,

Allihies,

Beara.

Seeking information on a West Cork man

EDITOR – I would be most grateful to hear from any reader who can furnish me with information on ‘Big’ Jehr O’Driscoll, the skipper of the fishing boat Saint Patrick, especially for the years 1914 -1918. Thank you.

GL King,

Ballyboy,

Ferns,

Co Wexford.

Bandon for Palestine: TDs will not answer

EDITOR – We are involved in the Bandon for Palestine group. We meet every Sunday at 5pm; we have been hosting these vigils since November 2023. We have tried a number of times to organise a discussion with our local TDs but we have never received a response from Christopher O’Sullivan or Michael Collins. Holly Cairns’ office did reply, to say that she was on maternity leave.

Cllr Ann Bambury did attend one of our vigils, as did two members of Sinn Féin. We would like to share our recent correspondence for public view: ‘Dear Christopher, Holly and Michael,

We are writing to you as we would like to arrange a meeting to discuss serious and pressing concerns. Our thoughts are that this would not be in the public domain, but an opportunity to meet some of our members who have held a weekly vigil since October 7th.

As a constituency we are fortunate indeed, to be well represented with able and high profile TDs, but we need some engagement to know that our concerns are being heard, concerns that are echoed by the mass majority of the Irish electorate.

We understand completely the need for caution and a well thought-out strategy, but silence is not a response. Your role as our representatives is absolutely critical in ensuring these war crimes are on the agenda, reflecting the sense of justice that Ireland is renowned for.

Therefore, we would like to suggest meeting after the public discussion re: proposed casino on Tuesday evening – or before if that is preferred? We can book a room in the Town Hall for that purpose if you are agreeable. We realise naturally that you are extremely busy, but there can scarcely be any more important issue in which to engage in measured dialogue.

We are a group of individuals from all walks of life in Bandon - teachers, police officers, artists, academics and nurses. We have had great success in raising funds for the Irish Charity, Gaza Go Bragh, and ensuring the war in Palestine is kept in the public domain.

We look forward to hearing from you. If Tuesday is not possible, perhaps we could arrange a Friday, when you are not in Dublin?’

Unfortunately, this email did not receive a response.

Carmel Burman-Roy, Marguerite McQuaid, and Rose Demol,

Bandon for Palestine.