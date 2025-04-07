LETTERS TO THE EDITOR : Glengarriff traders need compassion from Council

EDITOR - I know that the livelihoods of a small group of food traders in Glengarriff West Cork may not be of national importance, but I know too that Ireland has a proud tradition of spreading the word about individual injustices and stopping them in their tracks.

It’s ‘Small Things Like These’ that can illuminate the need for more compassionate action by local authorities. This case involves nine food traders who have created a high quality open air ‘food market’ in the forecourt of Quills. Last week, they were given one week’s notice by Quills, regretfully, under orders from Cork County Council to remove their vans from the forecourt by the end of the week.

These small businesses, created during lockdown, provided a facility that now attracts visitors from far and wide and as well as visiting the gardens on Garinish visitors also now throng the small shops in Glengarriff, making a day out of it.

For many of these traders, it is their only source of income from early spring to the autumn and it is shocking that they are to lose their livelihoods with such little notice and consideration for the years of investing in and building up their ventures. Quills itself acknowledges their regret at the economic loss to the whole village that the closure of this good market will result in, so not only are the nine food businesses to lose their livelihoods, but the wider loss will be felt in the village of Glengarriff. I hope that Cork County Council will rethink their directive to Quills to remove these businesses. At a time of such economic insecurity and anxiety, I hope that the plight of a few small businesses can alert us to more compassionate ways of approaching planning issues. I would like to thank The Southern Star for bringing the situation to public attention.

Geraldine O’Mahoney,

London.

Trees removed in Drimoleague

EDITOR – I was delighted to discover that unknown persons had planted a variety of trees at the entrance of our estate in Drimoleague. I was visualising how beautiful they would look in years to come.

My delight was shortlived, as arriving home from work on Monday evening, a small group of residents had just removed every single tree from the ground! They had taken it upon themselves to be judge and jury in deciding the ultimate fate of these environmentally friendly trees. Surely their actions amounts to vandalism and theft?

Chloe Payne Murphy,

Drimoleague.

World should learn from Northern Ireland

EDITOR – We need people like Gerry Adams and the late Martin McGuiness, John Hume and Bertie Aherne, to end the world’s wars. Just have look at what they have achieved for the north of Ireland; who thought it could ever be done in our lifetime? After many years of conflict, they saved many lives and not people like Donald Trump, who will break the economy of the world.

We noticed that Micheál Martin did not mention the main players who brought peace to our own country when he was involved with Trump in the US, and laughed at the housing situation in this country instead.

Noel Harrington, Kinsale.

Let down by failure to meet UN rapporteur

EDITOR – I am surprised and disappointed to hear that Francesca Albanese, United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, while on a recent visit to Ireland was not invited to meet with An Taoiseach and/or the Tánaiste.

Ms Albanese has been severely criticised by Israeli government ministers, the media, and Zionist supporters for her reporting truthfully on the situation in the Palestinian occupied territories. The people of Ireland have clearly demonstrated sympathy and support for the Palestinian people. I suggest the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have let the people of Ireland down by not hosting a meeting with Ms Albanese.

Michael Moriarty, Rochestown.

April Fool’s Day; who’s laughing now?

EDITOR – I scoured the newspapers for anything that could be the joke, but it seems we are in the age of post-satire, for I could find nothing disbelieveable.

Emma Mellors, Ballyvourney.