LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Better Bantry views without costly structure

EDITOR – The controversy over the €670,000 of public money spent on ‘signage’ in Bantry is not going to go away.

Claims that costings for the signage have now been ‘revealed’ are an insult to the intelligence – how can ‘22 small signs’ and a few steel seats cost €575,000 after the €95,000 spent on the structure in the Square?

Whatever way you cut it, this is an obscene amount of money, and raises serious questions about how public money is being spent by Cork County Council.

To add insult to injury, the consultation process involving unelected and unrepresentative interest groups in Bantry apparently came to the conclusion that, in order to conform to what they decided was ‘structured and aesthetically pleasing’ and to ‘declutter’ the Square, the ordinary people of Bantry must have their only sheltered public space removed. Claims that this structure provides ‘uninterrupted and spectacular views’ and is a ‘gathering place for locals and visitors’ are, again, insulting to the public’s intelligence.

It is very apparent that the vast majority of local people feel that the view would be greatly enhanced if this bizarre steel structure was removed, and it most certainly does not provide any shelter for a gathering place.

There is a very clear message involved here – that certain unelected ‘elites’ in Bantry are the only people worth consulting, and that only they can decide what is ‘aesthetically pleasing’ in the town and what isn’t.

Apparently the ordinary people of Bantry sitting in a shelter on the square is definitely not aesthetically pleasing’, and they must be removed from view, for the supposed benefit of tourists. Until Cork County Council provides a full breakdown of all the direct and associated costs of this project, including details of the tendering and decision making process, this issue will not be going away.

Going forward, we need to empower communities with access to the decision making process and full transparency regarding how their money is spent in their own localities.

Sam Simpson,

Bantry.

Toxic beliefs only lead to grief and war

EDITOR – Peadar Tóibín Aontú and Independent Ireland are toxic new movements. Any nationality that believes they are much superior to other nationalities leads to grief and war. We all share a common humanity.

Also many men in this world have a toxic belief that they are superior and the other sex is there for their gratification. The Republican movement of over 100 years ago believed they were equal to Britain. That movement was not built on xenophobia or hatred of foreigners. The Irish philosopher Edmund Burke wrote: ‘Nationalism down through centuries has been the last refuge of scoundrels.’

Michael Hallissey,

Bandon.

Please help to preserve Skibbereen’s heritage

EDITOR – I am writing to ask the people of Skibbereen for assistance to please lobby all their local TDs, local councillors, art and heritage groups – and more – to secure funding for the restoration of the mural on the gable wall of Baby Hannah’s pub in Bridge Street.

This beautiful, historic and highly significant mural has been part of the streetscape since it was painted in 1994 by local renowned artist Russel Barrett, sadly deceased.

The mural depicts the last steam train to depart Skibbereen in 1961 in an artwork that is geographically accurate. The mural shows many of the buildings on Bridge Street at the time, and the long-since removed footbridge over the line, known to locals as ‘the cutting’.

If Bantry can get funding of €670,000 for a three-side piece of metal as a sign/information post, which has no functional, historic or artistic value, along with other unnecessary fixtures that the majority of local residents disagree with, then surely the people of Skibbereen are entitled to funding to conserve their cultural and art heritage for a miniscule amount in comparison.

The Council informed us that the mural was beyond restoration, as per a report they had done in 2022. However, we now have an engineer’s report, commissioned in November 2024, and that of a highly qualified and experienced mural restorer, which states that the mural can be saved and successfully restored.

Please! Time is of the essence, and if we do not act now, this iconic mural will be lost forever.

Angela Muckley (nee Barrett),

Bantry.

Schull’s disabled bay is in a poor location

EDITOR – Disabled bays are located throughout West Cork. Signs are displayed to indicate the disabled parking bays. To avail of these bays, users must display a valid permit on their dashboard.

There is a disabled bay on Main Street, Schull. It is painted white and located in a very dangerous place. Surely, it could be painted blue with an image of a wheelchair, to provide clear distinction over standard spaces.

The location of the disabled bay needs to be outside the pharmacy and the Post Office. It would also make sense to have a disabled space at the pier, as there is a lift for disabled boating/sailing at the pontoon.

It is the cart before the horse scenario.

I am calling on Cork County Council to address the matters and improve the facilities at Schull.

Sarah Attridge,

Schull.

Must women live in fear of attack?

EDITOR – Some 26 women have been murdered in this State in the past three years since Ashling Murphy lost her life in Tullamore, Co Offaly, according to figures released by Women’s Aid.

This shows that women are not any safer since Ashling’s senseless murder. Must all women who have threats from an individual now wear panic buttons tuned into a local Garda station to save them from being murdered?

Noel Harrington,

Kinsale.