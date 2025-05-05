LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Editor - I was shocked and disappointed to read how our elected Councillors reacted to Isobel Towse’s concerns for the environment at a recent meeting of Cork County Council.

One councillor had the arrogance and audacity to label Councillor Towse ‘a nuisance’ because she did not vote the way they wished.

It seems they need a lesson in how democracy works.

Other Councillors made fun of and belittled Councillor Towse’s concerns regarding the unnecessary use of single-use glass and Tetra Pac for water at Council meetings, one councillor saying he would only support the motion if they didn’t take the scones away at the tea break.

The tired old phrase, ‘Sure, aren’t they recyclable?’ was also used, and this is not a good excuse. Recycling, when it is available, costs money and energy.

The slogan ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’ comes in order of preference.

It seems that our county council and many of our local representatives only pay lip service to environmental issues, and to democracy.

(I am not a member of or affiliated to any political party)

Anne Kelly,

Ballineen.

Where are the women in all this pontificating?

EDITOR – As a young lad who grew up in Pope John Paul II era Ireland, and considering the absolute reverence in which he in particular, and the papacy in general was once held, it struck me in recent days just how different the landscape is in 2025.

I grew up in a very reasonable, moderate, Catholic household, yet John Paul II was considered nothing short of a divine being – something more than a mere human.

At the very least, something akin to a rock star (and that was long before he donned Bono’s glasses).

We had pictures of him, books about him, and it felt like we stopped and paid attention every time he appeared on TV.

We knew the sound of his voice, even if we didn’t understand what he was saying due to our ignorance of language or theology.

When he visited Ireland in 1979, the equivalent of half the population of the entire island mobilised to catch a glimpse of him. It was nothing short of biblical.

However, I can’t help thinking the papacy has lost its x-factor since.

The coming to light of countless cases of clerical abuse and the systemic cover-ups by the Catholic church will have a lot to do with this, and rightly so. The general move away from organised religion is another reason.

John Paul’s successor, Pope Benedict had big red charismatic shoes to fill, and he just didn’t cut it. He seemed removed, distant. Difficult to relate to.

Francis however, brought about a different era.

It was by no means perfect but he just seemed, well, more down to earth. What he may have lacked in John Paul-style charisma, he made up for in simple relatability. We looked up to John Paul, but in a way, it felt like we were looking over at Francis.

The aforementioned x-factor, is by definition, something that can’t quite be explained. Francis’ charm however, is that it could be explained, and easily. To put it in classically Irish terms, you felt you could sit down and have a pint with him – or at least a nice glass of churchy red.

In a world so full of uncertainty, turmoil, anger and hatred, it means a lot to have a spiritual leader that you feel akin to. It’s not about agreeing with everything he says or stands for. It’s not even about religion or Christianity. It’s that sense that he might just listen.

Oh, and the elephant in the room in all of this pontificating about popes? Where are the women?

N MacCoitir,

Skibbereen

‘Just Ask’ for clinical trial options for cancer

EDITOR – With International Clinical Trials Day taking place on Tuesday May 20th, Cancer Trials Ireland is mounting its ‘Just Ask’ campaign, urging people with cancer currently undergoing treatment to talk to their doctors about the clinical trial options available to them. Just a few decades ago, 25% of people were alive five years after a cancer diagnosis. Now it’s over 50%. But we can do better and we want to get that figure up to 75% in the next ten years.

One of the ways that we can do this is to find the next generation of treatments that will improve outcomes for people with cancer through clinical trials. In this regard, Cancer Trials Ireland currently has over 110 trials open and recruiting new patients.

There are many good reasons to take part in a trial, from helping others get better treatment for their health issues in the future, to potentially getting access to a new treatment now before it becomes widely available.

It’s worth remembering that the intention with a prospective trial is that the treatment received by patients should be at least as good as the standard of care and, hopefully, better.

A patient will also receive even more care than might otherwise have been the case, as they will be closely monitored by their study doctor and the nurse support team. Cancer Trials Ireland is hosting a free information webinar on May 20th from 2.30pm to 3.30pm, offering an overview of trials here, how they work and how to access them. The session will feature the perspectives of both cancer researchers and patients, and will be hosted by broadcaster and former GP, Ciara Kelly.

I do hope that readers can join us. To register, visit cancertrials.ie.

Prof. Gerry Hanna

Cancer Trials Ireland, Dublin.

Thanks to Clonakilty Tidy Towns

EDITOR – I would like to express my warm thanks to the Tidy Towns group in Clonakilty, who I see every Saturday morning working so hard and I don’t know if anyone sees what they do.

I am guilty myself, in that I often mean to join in and I always seem to have some excuse.

I think the town is mostly clean and I am proud to live there but I forget as I’m sure many others do too, that it is hard work that makes it look like that.

Go raibh maith agat.

Gerald Minihane, Clonakilty.