LETTERS TO EDITOR: The Pope is ‘called home’, his mission is complete

EDITOR – Pope Francis, who died aged 88 on Easter Monday, April 21st, did his duties to the end. He gave his final Easter Sunday blessing from the balcony in St Peter’s Square and was driven around the packed square, greeting many thousands of pilgrims. It was touching to see his kind assistant who sat behind him sometimes massage pressure points on the back of his neck, to relieve tension and possible pain.

It was symbolic as he returned to the courtyard to see his assistant remove the papal cap from his head - like a weight removed from his shoulders.

I did not really warm to this pope, but I was moved to learn he did a video call on his phone most days to the priest of the only Catholic Church in Gaza since the current invasion of Gaza began. I did not know this, until Pope Francis died.

A veteran UK astrologer who looked at Pope Francis’ chart for the day he died, said that his chart was ‘stunning’ in that it showed to him the Pope’s mission was complete, and he was now called home. He said he was not a fan of the Catholic Church, but he felt Pope Francis was a decent guy. He hoped he would rest in peace and believed he had a good death.

Pope Francis didn’t abdicate, even though he became frail in health, because he may have felt it could harm the tradition of the papacy when most Popes die in office. Pope Francis decided not to be buried with other popes in St Peter’s Basilica, but in the ground of the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore where there are some six popes buried. He had simplified the rites for papal funerals.

He was the first pope to choose not to live in the papal apartments, and to live in the Vatican hotel for visiting cardinals, priests and religious. He did not want to lose contact with the people. He was the first Jesuit pope, and the first pope from South America. He was a pope of many firsts.

He wasn’t perfect and strived to be better. It is the eternal challenge of being a human being.

Mary Sullivan,

Cork.

Enact the Occupied Territories Bill now

EDITOR –Israel continues its forced displacement and massacres of the Palestinian people, and with this in mind, the enacting of the Occupied Territories Bill would in fact ban and criminalise all such trade, ensuring Ireland’s compliance with the 2024 declaration of the International Court of Justice. This declaration, that held Israel’s occupation unlawful and works to hold Israel accountable for its mass murder of men women and children, which amounts to war crimes.

Yet despite all of this, and widespread support in the run up to the 2024 general election, the government continues to stall. The bill originally was proposed by Senator Francis Black in 2018 – why the delay?

Noel Harrington,

Kinsale.

Rural drivers need driving tests urgently

EDITOR – I am writing to raise awareness about the serious challenges faced by rural residents due to extremely long waiting times for driving tests, particularly at the Skibbereen Test Centre.

I have been on the waiting list for a driving test at Skibbereen for months, with no clear indication of when I will be scheduled. This is not just a personal inconvenience – I live in a small, rural village where public transportation is nearly non-existent, and having no access to a car is deeply affecting my ability to commute to work and carry out basic daily tasks.

The Skibbereen Test Centre, while one of the few options available in West Cork, is severely under-resourced. The number of test appointments is far too limited for the demand in the region. This situation leaves rural residents like myself effectively stranded, without access to mobility, independence, or employment opportunities.

These long delays disproportionately affect people in isolated communities, who are already struggling due to poor transport infrastructure. I urge the relevant authorities to allocate more resources to the Skibbereen Test Centre, expand availability, and prioritise test appointments for rural residents who depend entirely on driving as their only viable means of transportation.

I hope this issue can receive attention and action soon. Thank you for considering this important matter.

Ahmet Burak Okay,

Baltimore.

‘Gut to know’: World IBD Day on May 19th

EDITOR – Would you know what to say if a family member or friend was diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)?

To mark World IBD Day on Monday May 19th, Crohn’s and Colitis Ireland has published a new conversation guide, Gut to Know, on talking to people with IBD about IBD. IBD arises due to inflammation of the gut and is estimated to affect 50,000 people across the country. The most common types are Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Unfortunately, the lived reality for many people with IBD is that they often feel judged because their symptoms aren’t always visible.As someone who lives with Crohn’s disease, I know only too well how worried family, friends and colleagues have been at times about wanting to say the right thing.

This new guide aims to take the guesswork out of talking about IBD. It offers a really useful starting point for people on what it is and how to support the person with the condition in their lives in a way which is considerate and thoughtful.

The subject will form part of a major webinar, ‘IBD 101’, taking place on Monday May 19th from 6.30-8.30pm. The webinar will also provide an overview of IBD, its symptoms, diagnosis, treatments, and the supports available.

Among those contributing to the discussion will be Armagh footballer, Niall Grimley, and Gogglebox Ireland star, Sarah Reilly, who will share their lived experiences of life with IBD.

Registration is free and can be made via our website.

Amy Kelly,

Chief operating officer,

Crohn’s and Colitis Ireland.