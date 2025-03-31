LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: McGregor does not speak for us

EDITOR – As people who value both our Irishness and our faith, we wish to state clearly that Mr Conor McGregor’s speech in the Oval Office, where he purported to be speaking on behalf of the Irish people, was not representing what we value and hold dear.

We believe that he confuses personal opinions with truth.

The sentiments expressed by Mr McGregor in his speech in the White House, in respect of migrants and refugees, are contrary to our understanding of the message of Jesus.

His views are in stark contrast to those of the recently appointed Cardinal Archbishop of Washington, Robert McElroy, when he said: ‘Our truth is the person of Jesus Christ. The task of a Christian is to notice that Jesus’ first instinct is not to judge or condemn but to embrace people, to help them with whatever issue they’re dealing with, and to address the different elements of woundedness or exclusion they have in their lives.’

The reasons for inviting Mr McGregor to the White House on our national holiday are to be questioned.

We wish it to be known that he did not represent us.

Liamy MacNally, on behalf of The Association of Catholic Priests.

Is Dáil prayer a reminder of its principles ?

EDITOR – Inasmuch as Mr McCarthy will have achieved his aim for promoting the daily Dáil prayer, there may well be many others who will now be aware of its existence for the first time.

Both they, and those already aware, may be prompted into considering whether the assurance that it ‘does nobody any harm’ is a view they are happy to endorse.

Despite enquiries with the two quoted parties and the Dáil office, no-one has yet provided me with details of either the text or who creates it, but further research on the internet covers a ‘Lunchtime Live’ radio discussion of May 10th 2022 expressing both viewpoints.

Presumably the prayer reminds the assembled electees of the principles under which the State expects them to undertake the day’s business, and one assumes this can only use the Constitution as a blueprint, but that document’s opening paragraphs may be the ones that cause unrest among our growing diverse population.

A previous census quoted some 9.8% as having ‘No Religion’.

An increasing number of Eastern European refugees and others may bring with them Orthodox faiths that satisfy the wider teaching of Christianity, but the remainder will, over time, have to be convinced they are included in their adopted home’s code of practice.

Whilst maintaining a steadfast preservation of an individual’s right to a chosen faith, as long as any conduct shall be within a revised but secular framework, Ireland may proceed into a safe and acceptable future for all concerned with any Dáil oath of allegiance reflecting its Constitution.

Nick Turner,

Drimoleague.

Now is time to increase trade links with UK

EDITOR – With President Trump’s plan to impose huge tariffs on goods from all EU countries, Canada, China, Mexico and others, this will most certainly lead to a great world-wide recession and will have consequences for our own open economy, leading to a huge loss of jobs and hardship for all our people.

We depend so much on our exports to the US and Europe, especially agricultural and related products.

The trade war between the US and the EU is shaping up and looks very likely to be a long-term dispute.

In the event of this happening, hopefully it can be avoided, Ireland should look at other markets, especially the UK our nearest neighbour.

There should be a renewed interest from government bodies in finding new markets in the UK and increasing trade between our countries.

There is a very positive goodwill between the UK’s labour government and our own, and it may be an opportune time to increase trade links between our countries.

Jeremiah McCarthy,

Clonakilty.