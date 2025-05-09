Late scoring blitz fires Argideen Rangers hurlers up to third in Division 6

Argideen Rangers 3-20

Kinsale 0-20

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

A BARNSTORMING last ten minutes when they outscored Kinsale by 1-6 to 0-1 paved the way for Argideen Rangers to clinch victory in this Division 6 hurling league joust at sunny Timoleague on Sunday.

It is a victory that propels Rangers up the table into joint third position, while their opponents still await a badly-needed win having picked up just one point in their opening five games.

‘The goal just before half time by John Michael (O’Callaghan) and the brace in the second half from Finbarr (Butler) and Seán (Walsh) were very important. They helped us to pull away,’ Rangers selector Mikie Walsh readily acknowledged.

‘Kinsale are a fine side and some of the points by their forwards in the opening half were quality scores. There is very little between most of the teams in this division and anytime you get some points on the board it must be deemed a good result. We have Sarsfields away in our next game, this will be another tough one, so it was crucial we got the win today’.

It was tit-for-tat in an entertaining first half with the sides level on seven occasions. Despite having the luxury of a strong cross-field breeze, Kinsale could only go in at the interval on level terms, 1-10 to 0-13. Nevertheless, they put some splendid scores on the board, in particular from highly impressive free-taker John O’Brien, superbly aided and abetted by the Murphy clan Michael and James, with Brian Coughlan a solid pivot in defence and James Rooney taking some lovely points. They lost David Coughlan early on through injury, but replacement Tim Roderick justified his selection and took one magnificent point before the break.

Argideen took a while to get in the scoring groove due to the tenacity of the Kinsale defence, but Charlie Twomey, John Michael O’Callaghan, Matt Lawton and Seán Walsh all split the posts with aplomb, accounting for the bulk of the opening half tally from the home side.

Then in the 27th minute came the breakthrough Argideen required. Following great defensive play by Bill Fleming, Matt Lawton and Darragh O’Donovan, John Michael O’Callaghan embarked on a lung-bursting up-field run before giving Kinsale shot-stopper Ted O’Callaghan no chance with a bullet of a drive from an acute angle. Goal.

Undaunted, Kinsale battled back and two delightful frees by John O’Brien restored equality at the interval, 1-10 to 0-13.

When James Rooney and John O’Brien bisected the uprights on resuming, things appeared to be looking up for Kinsale. However, a fine score by James Crowley and a mammoth free by Matt Lawton signalled a new resolve in Argideen’s play.

The introduction of Finbarr Butler proved a masterstroke as he was at the end of a fine Argideen move to billow the net in the 47th minute for a crucial goal.

Rangers’ tails were up and when O’Callaghan’s first shot was parried to safety, in nipped the lurking Seán Walsh to rattle the Kinsale net for a third time. It sealed Rangers’ win.

Our Star: John O’Brien was outstanding for Kinsale, with quite a few of Argideen’s side in contention. However, a proven free-taker is invaluable and Charlie Twomey takes the kudos with an impressive tally of 0-8, seven from frees.

Scorers

Argideen Rangers: Charlie Twomey 0-8 (7f); JM O’Callaghan 1-4; Seán Walsh 1-2; Finbarr Butler 1-0; Fergal Walsh, James Crowley, Matt Lawton (1f) 0-2 each.

Kinsale: John O’Brien 0-10 (4f); James Rooney 0-5(1f); Michael Murphy 0-3; Jim Roderick, Kealan O’Rourke 0-1 each.

Argideen Rangers: John Sheehan; Darragh Holland, Gerry Crowley, Joe Crowley; Bill Fleming, Matt Lawton, Darragh O’Donovan; Cathal O’Donovan, Fergal Walsh; Charlie Twomey, JM O’Callaghan, Seán Walsh; James Crowley, Seán Maxwell, Dara Walsh.

Subs: Seán Hinchion for Seán Maxwell (38). Finbarr Butler for Dara Walsh (44), Daniel Hurley for Cathal O’Donovan (50), Andrew Guinevan for J Crowley (54).

Kinsale: Ted O’Callaghan; Niall McCarthy, Conor Fitzpatrick, Conor McCarthy; Kris O’Callaghan, Brian Coughlan, David Nolan; Kealan O’Rourke, Brian O’Neill; Michael Murphy, James Rooney, John O’Brien; James Murphy, David Coughlan, Kian O’Callaghan.

Subs: Tim Roderick, Seán O’Neill.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers).